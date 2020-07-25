Four ghoulish fables in one modern nightmare. On August 25, 2020, Scream Factory proudly presents the anthology Tales from the Darkside: The Movie Collector's Edition in its ultimate Blu-ray debut. The horror fan-favorite comes home in a release packed with bonus features, including a new audio commentary with co-producer David R. Kappes and a new six-chapter feature-length documentary featuring a bevy of cast and crew. Fans who order from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive poster, while supplies last.

From the clever and creepy minds of Stephen King (Pet Sematary), Michael McDowell (Beetlejuice), George A. Romero (Dawn of the Dead) and Arthur Conan Doyle (creator of Sherlock Holmes), comes an all-star anthology of horror.

To keep from being eaten by a modern-day witch (Deborah Harry, Videodrome), a young paperboy weaves three twisted stories to distract her. In "Lot 249," a vengeful college student (Steve Buscemi, Fargo) resuscitates an evil mummy to teach unsuspecting student bodies (Julianne Moore, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Christian Slater, Mr. Robot) a lesson in terror. Then, "The Cat From Hell" is a furry black feline who cannot be killed ... he may have nine lives, but those who cross his path are not so lucky. Finally, in "Lover's Vow," a stone gargoyle comes to life ... to commit murder. In this classic cult favorite, fear comes in threes.

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie special features:

NEW Audio Commentary with Co-Producer David R. Kappes

NEW Tales Behind the Darkside: The Making of Four Ghoulish Fables - a six-chapter, feature-length documentary featuring director John Harrison, producer Mitchell Galin, director of photography Robert Draper, production designer Ruth Ammon, special make-up & creature effects artists Robert Kurtzman, Greg Nicotero, and Howard Berger, creature performer Michael Deak, actors James Remar and Rae Dawn Chong and editor Harry B. Miller

Audio Commentary with Director John Harrison and Co-Screenwriter George A. Romero

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Stills Gallery

Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Compilation

The Tales from the Darkside: The Movie Collector's Edition blu-ray was originally slated for release on June 30 but has now shifted to August 25, 2020. You can pre-order Tales from the Darkside: The Movie right now.