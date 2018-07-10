Horror is back in the hood as the first trailer for Tales from the Hood 2 has arrived. The original Tales From the Hood was released in 1995 and not only succeeds as a great horror anthology, but as a horror movie with a lot of effective political commentary. In the wake of Jordan Peele's Get Out, now seems like the perfect time for a sequel and we're getting exactly that in just a few months, as Tales From the Hood 2 is set to arrive on home video this October, as revealed in the teaser.

Tales from the Hood 2 arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms on October 2, 2018, from Universal 1440 Entertainment, in partnership with 40 Acres and a Mule. Starring Keith David (The Nice Guys), the sequel introduces the audience to four new dreadful short tales, that follow the original film's cult classic roots. As teased in the trailer, we'll be treated to tales of lust, greed, pride and wrath. Much like the original, this looks like it will be a blend of humor and horror. Here's the official synopsis

"Horror is back in the hood! The sequel to the groundbreaking original film Tales from the Hood reunites executive producer and Honorary Academy Award winner Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing, Malcom X) and writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff ('Chappelle's Show,' 'The Wanda Sykes Show') and Darin Scott (Menace II Society, Caught Up) for an all-new gripping, horrifying and oftentimes devilishly comical anthology. Keith David stars as Mr. Simms to tell bloodcurdling stories about lust, greed, pride and politics through tales with demonic dolls, possessed psychics, vengeful vixens and historical ghosts. Mr. Simms's haunting stories will make you laugh...while you scream."

The good news for fans of the original is that this is a true sequel from the creative team that brought the first movie to life. Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott are both back at the helm. The sequel was first teased by Cundieff on Twitter back in January. Mr. Simms has been replaced, with Clarence Williams III playing him in the first Tales From the Hood. But if you must have someone new step in, Keith David is a solid choice. The rest of the cast includes Bryan Batt, Lou Beatty Jr., Alexandria DeBerry, Bill Martin Williams, Martin Bradford, Kendrick Cross.

Tales From the Hood 2 is set to make its debut at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal on Friday, July 13. So we should be getting some early reactions to the sequel on social media heading into the weekend. As of right now, it doesn't look like there is going to be any kind of theatrical release, but if the reaction at Fantasia is positive enough, we can't totally rule out some sort of limited run in theaters. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Tales From the Hood 2, courtesy of Universal Pictures, for yourself below.