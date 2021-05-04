Although he is not directly involved with the series, John Carpenter's style is all over these frightening comics. John Carpenter's Tales of Science Fiction: HELL released its first issue last week, and now it has revealed a trailer in order to entice its readers and draw in new fans. The series was inspired by a story from John Carpenter and Sandy King, and was written by David J. Schow.

It was also illustrated and inked by Andres Esparza, features colors by Sergio Martinez, letters by Janice Chiang, and cover art by Tim Bradstreet. The piece of music used in the trailer is a section from the track "Cemetery" from John Carpenter's most recent album Lost Themes III.

The synopsis of the eight-issue comic series reads, "In New York City, a massive monster is destroyed by a subway train ... and its surviving reptilian companion can speak English. In Columbia, a scientist crawls up from the depths of the Earth, bringing news of a miraculous new mineral power source ... and demons below. In Texas, a convicted murderer is spared at the last minute by an international conglomerate ... which wants to organize an expedition to the center of the Earth, with him as a guide. Because like the scientist, he's been there. The whole team is headed straight to Hell."

In other words, you can expect a ton of science fiction action and horror. If the trailer and art is of any indication, there will be plenty of underworld action for fans of all genres.

David J. Schow, who wrote the comic series, is no stranger to horror and science fiction. He is most well-known for his screenplay works in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Critters films, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre films. If that resume could give any clues as to how the comic book characters will fare, they are in for one gruesome ride.

As for John Carpenter, he is not exclusively involved with the comic as his career has been more focused on producing and composing. While he wrote and directed some of the most beloved horror and action films of the 70's and 80's - Halloween, The Thing, and Big Trouble in Little China being his most prominent - he has found it difficult to maintain that kind of lifestyle in his later years. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said this.

"That's the problem, see. I'm old. It's tough. (And on writing but not directing) No. That's hard work also. See, you're talking about hard work. Come on, man, you're talking about a lot of work."

Carpenter was working on producing and developing a television adaptation of his comic series Tales for a Halloween Night, but that project isn't moving forward. If Tales of Science Fiction: HELL is received well by fans and critics, perhaps a TV adaptation could be around the corner for that instead, produced by Carpenter himself. The first issue of John Carpenter's Tales of Science Fiction: HELL is available for purchase now online or at your local comic book store.