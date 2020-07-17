Singer and television star Tamar Braxton is in the hospital after she was found unresponsive in her hotel room, and the incident is being investigated as a possible attempted suicide. According to TMZ, officers responded to the Ritz Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday evening after someone in the building had called 911 to report an attempted suicide. Inside, EMTs found Braxton unconscious in her room, and her boyfriend, David Adefeso, reportedly told responding officers that she might have overdosed on pills and alcohol. She was rushed to the hospital soon after, but her condition remains unclear at this time.

On Thursday night, Braxton and Adefeso had originally planned to livestream the newest edition of their YouTube web series, Coupled & Quarantined. That video did not air, with the channel instead posting a video statement claiming Braxton wasn't feeling well that day. "Hello y'all, unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show," the statement reads. "We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better."

Word is Braxton had been having a particularly rough day on Thursday, which might have played a role in her "possible overdose." The Blast reports Braxton had been "extremely emotional" over an ongoing contract dispute with WE tv, with the outlet claiming she had been fighting to get out of her contract. Reportedly, tensions increased this week when the new trailer for Braxton's upcoming WE tv series Get Ya Life was released, with Tamar said to have felt blindsided by the way she was portrayed in the video. Sources at TMZ also claim Braxton had even threatened suicide earlier that day while she was upset, though no suicide note was found at the scene.

A founding member of The Braxtons, Tamar broke into the entertainment industry as an R&B singer along with her sisters. After disbanding, Braxton would later perform solo, though she'd later reunite with her sisters for the WE tv reality show Braxton Family Values. For her music, she won three Soul Train Music Awards and a BET Award, also scoring multiple Grammy nominations. She is also known for her work co-hosting the daytime talk show The Real, which earned her two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Braxton would also become the first-ever Black woman to win Big Brother in the United States when she won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.

"Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time," a WE tv spokesperson said in a statement provided to People. As of last night, Braxton was still unconscious, but stable. Hopefully, she'll pull through very soon with a full recovery and can be given the help that she needs. Details of this story come to us from TMZ and The Blast.