It looks like Margot Robbie is getting further into the world of comic book movies. The actress is reportedly developing a Tank Girl Reboot under her LuckyChap banner. Robbie is currently in the middle of some Birds of Prey reshoots and will more than likely officially join the cast of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad at any moment now, so she is keeping very busy. It's been 24 years since the first Tank Girl adaptation hit theaters and it appears Robbie believes that it's time for a new spin.

Lori Petty starred in the first Tank Girl movie in 1995. However, the movie was not a box office success and received mainly negative reviews. Over the years, the movie, much like the original comic, has gained cult status. Tank Girl co-creator Alan Martin was the one to deliver the news about Margot Robbie developing a possible reboot. He had this to say.

"Just heard that Margot Robbie's company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie - now several months into development. We haven't been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators."

Tank Girl was created by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett and the comics tell the story of Rebecca Buck, a woman who drives and lives in a tank. The comics were originally published in Deadline Magazine. The visual aesthetic of the original comics takes inspiration from a punk rock style and has been widely praised. The feminist undertones and gritty subject material have also been praised over the years by fans and critics.

It's unclear if Margot Robbie will be starring in a potential Tank Girl reboot. Her LuckyChap banner has produced I, Tonya, Terminal, Dreamland, and the upcoming Birds of Prey. All of the aforementioned movies star Robbie, so it seems like a safe bet that she'll be taking on the lead role. The actress has been very busy over the last few years and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down at the moment. It's unclear if and when production will begin on the reboot.

It will be interesting to see how a Tank Girl reboot is looked at 24 years after the original hit theaters. The cult audience for the first adaptation has only continued to grow over the years and the franchise has a protective fan base. With that being said, Margot Robbie and LuckyChap may be the right ones to take on the task. Let's just hope they consult with Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett to make sure they get everything as close to the original feel of the comics as possible. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens with the Tank Girl reboot. You can read the reboot announcement below, thanks to Alan Martin's Twitter account.

