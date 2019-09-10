Just after learning that Margot Robbie was working on a Tank Girl Reboot, some new details have come to light regarding the project. It's been revealed that Miles Joris-Peyrafitte has been tapped to direct the new version of the cult British comic book. While in the early stages of development, the plan is to have Robbie star in the new movie, which will be the second time that the character has been brought to the big screen.

According to a new report, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte scored the directing gig for Tank Girl after working with Margot Robbie on this year's Dreamland. Things apparently went well enough with that project for Robbie to put him in the driver's seat for this endeavor. Joris-Peyrafitte also directed 2016's As You Are. Robbie is set to produce via her production company LuckyChap, alongside her producing partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. It's stressed that the project is in the early stages in development, which means a lot could change between now and the time that cameras begin rolling.

One key factor is that a script has yet to be turned in for the Tank Girl reboot. It's not clear at present who, if anyone, has been tapped to adapt the comic for the big screen. That's going to be key though, as it's said Margot Robbie won't fully commit to starring in the movie until she's seen a script. That said, the plan is to develop this as a starring vehicle for Robbie and, undoubtedly, having a major star like her in the lead would help sell this as a possible franchise to a major studio. Not only is Robbie capable of leading a blockbuster like Suicide Squad or the upcoming Harley Quinn spin-off Brids of Prey, but she can also turn in an Oscar-worthy performance in something like I, Tonya.

Tank Girl was initially created by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett in 1988. Generally speaking, it follows a tank driver in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who takes on odd jobs and often finds herself in trouble. The comic became popular enough for Hollywood to tackle it as a movie in 1995. Directed by Rachel Talalay, the adaptation was nothing shy of a disaster. It was torn apart by critics at the time and was a commercial disappointment, grossing just $6 million, working from a $25 million budget. In the years since its release, it has gone on to find something of a cult following.

The Hollywood landscape has changed a lot since then. Comic book movies are a hot commodity and with Marvel locked up over at Disney, Spider-Man over at Sony and DC secure at Warner Bros., potential comic franchises are hard to come by. As such, something like Tank Girl could prove to be valuable, if executed correctly. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.