Tanya Roberts' death has apparently been exaggerated and the actress is actually alive, according to her publicist. It was previously reported that the 65-year old A View to Kill actress died after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve and being rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. Roberts' representative said that she passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, confirming that her husband had relayed the news. Lance O'Brien allegedly said, "As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes," believing that she had died in his arms.

Now, Tanya Roberts representative Mike Pingel says that she is still very much alive. That '70s Show actress apparently did not die on Sunday as has been reported by numerous outlets. Pingel told TMZ that Roberts' husband, Lance O'Brien, had initially believed Tanya had died, but on Monday morning he was contacted by Cedars Sinai telling him she was still alive. It's unclear how this happened, but it is certainly good news for Tanya Roberts' friends and family who all though that she was dead.

Tanya Roberts has been hospitalized since Christmas Eve, though her current condition is unknown. Lance O'Brien was reportedly called this morning around 10 AM by the hospital, confirming that Roberts is still alive. At the time of the death reports, it was revealed that COVID-19 was not the cause of death. In an interview from earlier today, Mike Pingel said, "I'm devastated, I've been friends with Tanya for over 20 years. She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much." As of this writing, Pingel has yet to make a new statement about Roberts being alive.

Tanya Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum and began her career as a model before crossing over into acting. She appeared in The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, along with 1985's James Bond installment A View to Kill. She appeared in several popular TV shows during the 1980s, including Fantasy Island, The Love Boat and one season of Charlie's Angels, where she portrayed Julie Rogers. She later went on to portray Midge Pinciotti on the television sitcom That '70s Show.

That '70s Show gave Tanya Roberts' career a shot in the arm when it debuted in 1998. She was a fan-favorite as Donna Pinciotti's mom. However, she had to abruptly leave the show in 2001 after her then-husband became terminally ill. She later came back as a recurring character until the show came to an end in 2006. As for future roles, that is unclear at the moment. The 65-year old actress is reportedly still in the hospital and it is currently unclear what her status is. TMZ was one of the first outlets to report on Tanya Roberts still being alive.