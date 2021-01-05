Following a premature death announcement and an additional report that she was still alive, Tanya Roberts has officially been pronounced dead. Initially, it had been reported that Roberts died on Sunday after collapsing outside of her home on Christmas Eve. A later report clarified that Tonya Roberts was still alive, restoring hope for her fans and loved ones that she had actually pulled through. Sadly, the movie and television star's longtime partner, Lance O'Brien, now says he was informed by one of Tanya's doctors just after 9 p.m. on Monday night that Roberts had died at the age of 65.

A lot can certainly happen in 24 hours. According to O'Brien, the confusion stems from a hospital visit on Sunday when he thought he witnessed Tanya's passing. While holding Roberts in his arms, O'Brien said he saw the actress open her eyes briefly before shutting them, seemingly dying right at that moment. Distraught, he left the hospital without speaking to medical staff, incorrectly telling Roberts' rep that the That '70s Show star had passed away. O'Brien later learned in mid-interview with Inside Edition that his partner was still alive.

This confusion has also made the sting of losing Tanya Roberts hurt that much more for those who knew her, as it means processing the news of her death twice. Topher Grace, who co-starred with Roberts as Eric Forman on That '70s Show, first responded to the reports of her passing with an emotional post on Twitter.

"I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away," Grace writes. "She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie's Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn't have been kinder. We'll miss you Midge."

In response, Ashton Kutcher informed Grace that "she's not dead," prompting the two to share celebratory GIFs of Kutcher's character Michael Kelso celebrating. Kitty Forman actress Debra Jo Rupp also shared the Kelso GIF when Kutcher similarly informed her that Roberts was still alive, following another emotional post that paid tribute to Tanya.

"Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh," Rupp's original tweet reads. "She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70's we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times.I loved her. RIP beauty."

As we can see now, the celebration was short-lived and the mourning for Roberts has continued with the new update that she's definitely no longer with us. Kutcher and the other stars of That '70s Show have not yet addressed the new report, but the poignant posts from Grace and Rupp are very fitting and still stand. Tanya's survivors include Lance and her sister, Barbara Chase. Our thoughts go out to them at this confusing and painful time. Rest in peace, Tanya Roberts - you will be missed. This news comes to us from TMZ.