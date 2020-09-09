1091 Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for Tar. During a normal Halloween season, we would have some major studio horror flicks competing for dollars at the box office. This year, Halloween Kills was supposed to be among them. But 2020 is no typical year. Fear not though, as genre lovers will still have options. In this case, we have a new creature feature from filmmaker Aaron Wolf, who is taking some inspiration from real life.

Tar draws its inspiration from the famed Los Angeles La Brea Tar Pits. The movie posits that in these pits lies an ancient secret. A creature that is awakened by underground construction and turns five peoples' last night together into an ugly one. The studio will be bringing the movie to drive-ins early next month before later making it available via digital retailers, for those who would prefer to enjoy it from the comfort of home. Either way, this can be part of your Halloween plans.

The trailer opens up with a bit of a history lesson on the tar pits before we switch to a man who has seen "things" at the site in question. We then learn of the "Man of the Tar." In a tension-filled sequence, the creature makes its presence known. The footage then shifts into montage mode, offering viewers glimpses of the carnage to come, though never fully revealing the beast. The trailer concludes in a kind of clever way, promising that there is much to see beyond what has been shown here. It also finishes with the words "Based on a true legend."

Aaron Wolf, in addition to starring in the movie, serves as writer and director. Wolf co-wrote the screenplay with Timothy Nuttall. Andrew Kappel serves as a producer alongside Nuttall. The cast includes Timothy Bottoms, Graham Greene, Tiffany Shepis, Max Perlich, Emily Peachey, Nicole Alexandra Shipley, Stuart Stone, Sandy Danto

Tar looks at the long-forgotten wetland that once teemed with ancient creatures for 40,000 years. Now, all that's left is a pit of hot, sticky tar surrounded by a vast urban landscape. Barry Greenwood and his son Zach unfortunately don't have much remaining of their family business either. The city's subway is expanding under their feet and their office building is slated for demolition. The father-son duo, along with their employees, must shut down their shop and move out. Three family generations and three lifetimes of hard work will be reduced to rubble. But when something primal awakens due to the underground construction, a night of somber packing becomes a desperate fight for survival.

While theaters have opened in recent weeks, drive-ins have remained a haven for many lovers of cinema who are looking to watch movies in a safe environment. The studio, in this case, is using that to its advantage. Tar will be coming drive-ins and theaters on October 2 before being made available on digital and on demand on October 20 from 1091 Pictures. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.