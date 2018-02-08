A 2003 interview on the Howard Stern Show has gotten Quentin Tarantino in some hot water over the last week, prompting the director to release a statement, apologizing for his behavior 15 years ago. The interview in question features Tarantino talking about the Roman Polanski rape case and implying that Samantha Geimer, who was 13 at the time, was not raped, but instead was a willing participant. Quentin Tarantino is now apologizing for his comments and says that he was only playing "devil's advocate" during the appearance.

Quentin Tarantino's statement claims that he was trying to be provocative while on the Howard Stern Show, but now realizes that he was wrong. He went on to say that he did not think of Samantha Geimer's feelings at the time. Tarantino now, 15 years later, believes that Samantha Geimer was raped by Roman Polanski. He explains.

"I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her. Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil's advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn't take Ms. Geimer's feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry. So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha."

While talking on the Howard Stern Show in 2003, Quentin Tarantino had a pretty different story, but you can hear that he was more than likely playing devil's advocate like he claims. Tarantino is always a wild and outspoken guest while talking to Howard Stern, but he did go a bit too far on this occasion. He went as far as to call 13-year old Samantha Geimer a "party girl." He had this to say in 2003.

"He didn't rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape. He had sex with a minor. That's not rape. To me, when you use the word rape, you're talking about violent, throwing them down. It's like one of the most violent crimes in the world. You can't throw the word rape around. It's like throwing the word 'racist' around. It doesn't apply to everything people use it for."

When asked about Quentin Tarantino's comments, Samantha Geimer was calm and collected, but made sure to point out that the director's comments were false. She says that she would feel a little better if Tarantino realized the error of his statements. However, she said that in the end, she really doesn't care what others think about her, which echoes statements that she has made in the past in regard to the incident. She explains.

"I'm not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts. Nobody has to be pissed off on my behalf. I'm okay... It's not a big deal to me what people think. It doesn't make a difference in my life. I know what happened. I do not need other people weighing in on what it's like getting raped at 13."

Oddly enough, Quentin Tarantino is reportedly looking to cast an actor to portray Roman Polanski in his upcoming untitled movie. Tarantino's next movie will start Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up actor trying to get back into the business in 1969 with the Manson Family murders as a backdrop. Polanski was famously married to Sharon Tate when she was brutally murdered by the Manson Family while she was pregnant. You can read Quentin Tarantino's full statement at Deadline.