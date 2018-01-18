It was announced last week that Leonardo DiCaprio is officially attached to Quentin Tarantino's Manson era Movie, which takes place in 1969. DiCaprio had been rumored to be in talks for months, and now that it's official. We finally know what part he'll be playing in the project. Months ago, an actor who reportedly read for a part in the movie revealed some of the plot details, which mentioned a washed-up TV star and his stuntman sidekick trying to make it into Hollywood movies.

The initial report was, for the most part, correct and it has now been revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing the aforementioned former TV star. Deadline reports that DiCaprio plays an aging actor who had his own Western TV show that aired from 1958 to 1963. Leonardo DiCaprio's character will be shown at the height of the hippy movement in 1969 trying to get a Western career going again. Deadline says.

"What he plays, more specifically, is an actor who had his own Western show, Bounty Law, that ran on the air from 1958 to 1963. His attempt to transition to movies didn't work out and in 1969, the film is set at the height of hippy Hollywood movement, he's guesting on other people's shows while contemplating going to Italy which has become a hotbed for low-budget Westerns."

Leonardo DiCaprio's character is reportedly joined by his "sidekick", also his "stunt double" who, as it turns out, is also looking to take a shot at making it big in feature length movies. The Manson murders, first rumored to be the focus of the movie, will be a background element, with one of his followers' victims, Sharon Tate, presumably linking the two stories together. As has been reported previously, Quentin Tarantino has set his sights on Margot Robbie for the role of Tate and Tom Cruise for another role.

Other details surrounding Quentin Tarantino's upcoming 9th movie are scarce. However, it looks like the director is trying to get as many big-name stars in the movie and might even bring in some actors who have faded from the spotlight in the last handful of years, which is something that Tarantino has a knack for. The 1969 movie already seems like an interesting story various plots happening and intertwining all at the same time, another hallmark of Tarantino's work. Much of the movie's plot is still kept under wraps.

Quentin Tarantino's untitled 9th movie is set to be released on August 9th, 2019. The date happens to fall on the 50th anniversary of the death of Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson Family in her home that she shared with director Roman Polanski in Benedict Canyon, just north of Beverly Hills. More news is expected to drop soon now that Leonardo DiCaprio has officially signed on to the project. The original report about Leonardo DiCaprio's character was first published by Deadline.