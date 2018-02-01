Sony Pictures is moving ahead on Tarantino's New Movie, which will be set in the year 1969 and centers on several different aspects of that pivotal year, including the murder of actress Sharon Tate by the Manson Family. Early reports speculated that the entire movie was centered on this murder, but that was later denied. The release date is set for August 9, 2019, which also happens to be the 50th Anniversary of Sharon Tate's death. Today we have new details about the story from Variety reporter Justin Kroll, who revealed on Twitter that Sharon Tate's husband, iconic director Roman Polanski, will have a "key role" in the film. Here's what he had to say below.

"Some QT-Manson updates: The role Pitt and Cruise have met on is for that of a stuntman not prosecutor, the Leo character is also Tate's neighbor in the pic and Roman Polanski will play key role in film, QT going discovery route wants authentic polish thesp."

This is the first we've heard of any of these details, but it comes just a few weeks after Leonardo DiCaprio's character was first revealed. That report revealed that the actor is playing an actor who starred in a hit Western TV series entitled Bounty Law, which ran from 1958 to 1963. The actor tried transitioning to movies but that didn't work out, and he has been making ends meet by guest starring on other TV shows. When this story begins, this actor is contemplating packing up and moving to Italy, which has become the new "hotbed" for the Western genre.

It isn't surprising that Roman Polanski would be a primary character in this story, since he was married to Sharon Tate for over a year and a half when she was brutally murdered in her home by the Manson Family. The director was out of town on business when the murder took place, and while Charles Manson himself wasn't there, he ordered the killing, because he thought record producer Terry Melcher had lived there. Manson wanted him killed because he had declined to sign him to a record deal. There was talk early on that Margot Robbie was being eyed to play Sharon Tate by director Quentin Tarantino, although it isn't clear if she has signed on just yet.

The movie, which is being referred to simply as "9" for the time being, since it is Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, sparked a bidding war back in November, after the director severed ties with The Weinstein Company following the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. Sony Pictures won the rights to distribute the movie. Production is expected to happen at some point this year, although no concrete filming start date has yet been revealed. Take a look at the latest details regarding this Tarantino movie below, courtesy of Justin Kroll Twitter.