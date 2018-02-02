A new report suggests that Tom Cruise is in talks to play a stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's new movie, which is reportedly about the year 1969 and everything that happened during this span of twelve months. The same report also claims that Tarantino is looking for an actor to portray Roman Polanski. The news comes after it was officially announced that Leonardo DiCaprio is joining the cast as a washed-up actor. In addition to Tom Cruise, Margot Robbie is also reportedly in talks to join the cast as Sharon Tate.

It was previously rumored that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were both in talks to play a prosecutor in Quentin Tarantino's new movie, but apparently Pitt passed, and Cruise is in talks to join up as the stuntman, who is the friend and former stuntman of Leonardo DiCaprio's washed-up actor character. The two land right in the middle of the hippy movement in Hollywood as they both try and get into the world of acting. It was first thought that the movie would center on the Manson Family murders, but Tarantino shot the idea down and said that they are a component of the movie.

The same report states that Quentin Tarantino is looking to cast a Polish actor to portray famous director and husband to Sharon Tate at the time of her murder, Roman Polanski. This new report suggests that the Manson Family murders may have more to do with the plot than the director let on. However, this is all speculation at this time since nothing has officially been announced. The Polanski character may not be that big of a part and it has not been confirmed that Tom Cruise has signed on to the project at this time.

Other details surrounding Quentin Tarantino's newest project are few and far between. But, it does look like the director is up to some of his usual habits, which include stacking his movies with as many A-list actors as he can along with weaving different stories together. As previously noted, Tarantino is trying to get Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate. Robbie has not worked with Tarantino, but she did work with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Quentin Tarantino's new movie reportedly has a release date of August 9th, 2019, which is the 50th anniversary of the death of Sharon Tate. For now, Leonardo DiCaprio is the only one officially onboard for the movie, but it certainly looks like Tom Cruise is close to joining. It will be interesting to see Tom Cruise playing the "sidekick" to DiCaprio's character. It will also be interesting to see how big of a part that Roman Polanski's character will have in the movie, since he was married to Tate at the time of her death. You can check out the original report about Tom Cruise's character and addition of a Roman Polanski character via Justin Kroll's Twitter account.