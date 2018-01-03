Tarantino's Star Trek Movie is quite the mystery. Quentin Tarantino has come up with an idea, and is eyeing to direct with J.J. Abrams to producing. Paramount hasn't yet announced if any of the stars from Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and last year's Star Trek Beyond will be back for this movie, but at least one star wants to return. During an interview with Larry King, John Cho, who plays Sulu, addressed the stories about Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie, stating nothing is official yet. But he would in fact love to come back as Sulu. Here's what he had to say.

"What I heard is that they met. I haven't heard an official announcement. I don't know. I hope so. I think he's brilliant. I would like to do some Quentin Tarantino dialogue as Sulu."

While it may not be still officially announced by Paramount yet, this project seems to be moving forward, with writer Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) coming aboard to write the script. This project came to be after director Quentin Tarantino took his Star Trek pitch to Paramount, which he shared with J.J. Abrams, with the original report claiming that there would be a writers room assembled for this project. Mark L. Smith was part of the writers room that convened last month, which also included Lindsey Beer (Godzilla vs. Kong), Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation) and Megan Amram (The Good Place), but Mark L. Smith came away with the writing gig. We also reported last month that Patrick Stewart wants to return as Jean-Luc Picard for this movie, but whether or not that will happen remains unclear. While asked about how much fun playing Sulu is, John Cho had this to say in his interview with Larry King.

"Me and my little brother and I used to pretend we flew spaceships as a kid, as all little boys did, so when you get on the set of the Enterprise, it awakens all of those childlike feelings. It's to scale, it's huge, you grew up on it on television, so it is a very unique acting opportunity."

It was also revealed last month that Tarantino's Star Trek movie will be R-rated, since the filmmaker has never made a movie in his storied career that hasn't been rated R. Larry King even brought this up during his interview, which you can check out in the embed below.