Scream Factory does it again. Continuing their array of classic monster movie releases Scream is set to unleash Tarantula for the first time ever on blu-ray this spring.

Giant spider strikes! Scream Factory proudly presents the '50s horror classic Tarantula on Blu-ray on April 30th, 2019. This release comes packed with bonus features such as a new 2K scan of the original film elements and new audio commentary. Fans can preorder the film now at shoutfactory.com.

Biochemist Gerald Deemer (Leo G. Carroll, North by Northwest) has a plan to feed the world by using a special growth formula on plants and animals. Instead he creates terror beyond imagining when his work spawns a spider of mammoth proportions!

Feeding on cattle and humans, this towering tarantula has the people of Desert Rock, Arizona running for their lives. Can this horrifying creature be stopped, or will the world succumb to this oversized arachnid? This classic sci-fi film from director Jack Arnold (Creature From The Black Lagoon, It Came From Outer Space) stars John Agar (The Mole People, Attack Of The Puppet People) and Mara Corday (The Black Scorpion, The Giant Claw) and features a cameo by Clint Eastwood as a jet squadron leader!

﻿

Tarantula Special Features:

· NEW 2K scan of the original film elements

· NEW audio commentary with film historians Tom Weaver, Dr. Robert J. Kiss and David Schecter

· Theatrical Trailer

· Still Gallery