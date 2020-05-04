It sounds like Disney is not planning on slowing down the release of their live-action remakes of classic movies. Following the recent announcement that 1997's beloved mythical adventure Hercules is all set for adaptation, there are now reports declaring that 1999's equally popular Tarzan will be next in line.

The report comes via Disney insider Daniel Richtman, which states that the studio is developing a live-action Tarzan movie. Details on the movie are currently unknown at the moment as the project is said to be in very early development over at Disney, with no other information available other than that the movie is expected to be a remake of the cherished animated version.

There is also currently no word on the potential cast and crew for Tarzan, but,m rest assured, fans will be taking to social media very soon with passionate suggestions as to who they think should take on these iconic roles. No doubt both Thor: Ragnarok's Christ Hemsworth and The Witcher's Henry Cavill will both be top fan choices to play the titular Tarzan.

Of course, with Disney not having yet released any kind of official statement on the movie, take all of this with a fistful of salt, but it is worth remembering that the Hercules news began as a vague report before quickly being confirmed. Until we do hear from Disney themselves, feel free to speculate, debate, and perhaps even celebrate.

The treasured animated version of Tarzan was released back in 1999 and is regarded as the capstone of the ten-movie "Disney Renaissance" era. The film follows Tarzan, an orphan raised by mountain gorillas, as he feels torn between his life as a human and living with his adoptive tribe of gorillas. Matters are only further complicated by the arrival of Jane Porter, a fellow human who Tarzan starts to develop feelings for. Trapped between two worlds, Tarzan must decide where his heart truly lies.

Tarzan is based on the story Tarzan of the Apes by Edgar Rice Burroughs, and was the first animated major motion picture version of the story. Directed by Chris Buck and Kevin Lima from a screenplay by Tab Murphy, Bob Tzudiker, and Noni White, the movie stars the voices of Tony Goldwyn, Minnie Driver, Glenn Close, Rosie O'Donnell, Brian Blessed, Lance Henriksen, Wayne Knight, and Nigel Hawthorne.

Until we hear more, Disney fans can look forward to another story of a hero torn between two worlds, the upcoming live-action remake of Hercules. Set to be produced by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers who will be working from a script by Dave Callaham. There is also no word currently on whether or not this will be developed as a Disney theatrical release or for Disney+, but based on the response so far, it is likely to be the former.

Disney's next live-action movie is Mulan, starring Yifei Liu as the titular warrior and directed by Niki Caro. It will premiere in theaters on July 24th. This comes to us from insider Daniel Richtman.