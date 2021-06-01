Taylor Swift has boarded the cast of the next movie from filmmaker David O. Russell. Though the nature of her role hasn't been revealed, Swift has reportedly signed on for the movie's ensemble cast alongside a myriad of other big names. Word is the project has already wrapped filming with plans to be released theatrically via 20th Century Studios, but an official release date has yet to be announced. New Regency had no comment on the new casting news.

As of now, the title of the project hasn't been revealed, though one rumor suggests the title will be Canterbury Glass. What we do know is that it will star an impressive ensemble cast with no shortage of A-list names. In addition to Swift in a prominent role, the movie also stars Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola.

David O. Russell is directing the large movie cast using his own original screenplay, which is said to follow a doctor and a lawyer who form an unlikely partnership.. He also produces alongside Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan. It marks a return to movies for Russell since 2015 when his last movie, Joy, saw its release. That movie starred Jennifer Lawrence as a self-made millionaire, which earned her the Golden Globe for Best Actress along with an Oscar nomination. Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper also starred.

David O. Russell's other works as a writer-director include Spanking the Monkey, Three Kings, I Heart Huckabees, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle. Many of these have similarly garnered critical acclaim at awards season with Jennifer Lawrence winning Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. Though he didn't pen the script, Russell also helmed the acclaimed 2010 biopic The Fighter with Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg, and Amy Adams. The movie earned Russell a Best Director nomination at the Oscars, as did Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Taylor Swift is of course best known for her immense success as a singer-songwriter with over 200 million records sold worldwide. She has also tried her hand at acting before, and this new movie from Russell won't be her first experience playing a character. For better or for worse, she was featured in a starring role in the movie Cats (2019), which is widely considered to be among the worst movies ever made. Swift also had a lead role in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day, a voice role in the Dr. Seuss animated movie The Lorax, and a supporting role in the 2014 drama The Giver.

We're still waiting to find out a release date on the untitled Russell movie. Because the project is shrouded in such secrecy, there's little else for us to go on, but if the project really has wrapped filming, we should be finding out more information soon. Rumor is the movie will be released by the end of the year. This news comes to us from Deadline.