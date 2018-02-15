Warner Bros. and DC has just released a new poster for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies and it parodies the Justice League theatrical poster in the best possible way. The first trailer for the animated movie dropped last month and in typical Teen Titans Go! fashion, it was hilarious, spoofing Wonder Woman and other DC Films, with a premise that nobody wants to see them, people just want to see Gal Gadot. They even poked fun at poor Aquaman, proving that nothing is sacred to these bratty teens.

The previous poster for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies boasted that it was "the superhero movie to end all superhero movies. Hopefully." And now in the parody of the Justice League poster, they seem to have lost some confidence since last month. The new poster simply reads, "They can't save the world at all..." which seems to be more of a dig on the Justice League than it does on themselves upon a second viewing. It's cool to see Warner Bros. and DC have a little bit of fun with their image and maybe some fans should take note.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies will feature the original voice cast from the hit animated series that includes Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Hynden Walch as Starfire. Joining the cast this time around for the feature film will be Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, and James Cordan. Cordan plays Balloon man who can be seen passing some gas in the trailer that was released last month.

While all of the rest of the Teen Titans projects revolve around the show and direct-to-DVD movies, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies is the first feature length movie that will hit the big screen this summer. It's looking like the Teen Titans first movie will be even more lighthearted than the show, which is not a bad thing at all, especially when you take into account that they've been spoofing the DCEU almost exclusively for the promotional campaign. One can easily imagine that there will be some Marvel jokes thrown in for good measure.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies hits theaters on July 27th and you can bet on some more kid-friendly trashing of the DCEU and the superhero genre as a whole as the promotional campaign continues. Teen Titans has the rare distinction of being a show for children that is not excruciating for adults to sit through and has jokes that fly over children's heads. The movie should be a pretty good late summer box office earner after the dust settles from Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. You can check out the poster below as well as the first teaser trailer, thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures' YouTube channel.