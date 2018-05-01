Warner Bros. has released a new, full-length trailer for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies. The long-running Cartoon Network series is heading to the big screen this summer and this trailer finally gives us a very good idea of what to expect from the movie. Basically, it looks to be very much in the spirit of the series, but with a larger scope, more theatrical premise and lots more characters from all across the DC universe.

The teaser for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies made it clear that this movie is going to spend a good chunk of time riffing on the popularity of superhero movies and this trailer doubles down on that idea. One of the most significant bits of this trailer for hardcore DC fans is the fact that we finally get a taste of Nicolas Cage as Superman. The actor was originally supposed to portray the Man of Steel for Tim Burton in the 90s, but the project was famously troubled and eventually fell apart. Here, we get an exchange between Superman and Robin, giving us a taste of Cage's take on the character.

This trailer is loaded with jokes about the comic book movie genre, including Robin feeling slighted because there's an Alfred movie coming out. Yet, he's never had his own movie. They also drop a pretty blatant Green Lantern movie joke in there for good measure. One of the best bits involves Deathstroke, who started out as a core nemesis of the Teen Titans in the comics. They mistake him for Deadpool when, in fact, Deadpool was actually based on Deathstroke. It's a good bit and a surprisingly comics-faithful bit at that. It's starting to look like this movie could be a ton of fun.

It's revealed that Deathstroke will be the main villain of the movie. When Will Arnett was announced as a member of the voice cast, many suspected he would be reprising his role as Batman. He's clearly providing the voice for Deathstroke, aka Slade Wilson and, based on some recent Twitter activity, it looks like Jimmy Kimmel is actually playing Batman in this movie. The voice cast also includes Frozen's Kristen Bell, Halsey as Wonder Woman and Rapper Lil Yachty as Green Lantern. The entire core voice cast from the Teen Titans Go! series will be playing their respective roles in the movie as well.

In addition to the new trailer, Warner Bros. has also released several new posters for the movie. There's a new group poster, which features the gang in front of a movie theater, but the character posters featuring the young heroes with members from the live-action Justice League movie are much more amusing. Teen Titans Go! to the Movies arrives in theaters on July 27 and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail. Be sure to check out the new posters and trailer, courtesy of the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel, for yourself below.

Roll out the red carpet - the Teen Titans are heading to Hollywood! #TeenTitansGOMoviepic.twitter.com/JJC41JlPNL — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) May 1, 2018

Their jokes are the jokiest. Their swagger is the swaggiest. They are...the Teen Titans! #TeenTitansGOMovie only in theaters July 27. pic.twitter.com/v3oeN5E0ZO — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) April 30, 2018

In the shadows no more. #TeenTitansGOMovie only in theaters July 27! pic.twitter.com/AAPyn4uyWk — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) April 30, 2018