The first trailer for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies has arrived. Warner Bros. has done very well with their animated adaptations of DC properties over the years, but most of the movies wind up on Blu-ray and DVD. Not in this case. Teen Titans Go! is making the jump from the small screen to the big screen and now, thanks to this first trailer, following the Teen Titans Go! to the Movies teaser released yesterday, we have a much better idea of what to expect. It turns out, there's going to be a lot of poking fun at DC, and at least one very long fart joke.

The trailer Teen Titans GO! to the Movies sees the cast fans know from the Cartoon Network TV series assembling together to talk about their desire to star in their own movie. For everyone except Robin, that means dressing up as Wonder Woman, since that's proven to be what the people want to see, by their estimation. The movie finds the team of young superheroes in their first feature film, with plenty of crass and tongue-in-cheek riffing on the superhero genre. And yes, there will be musical numbers.

As we see in the trailer, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood in order to try and get a movie made, since pretty much every other superhero has one these days. As they point out in the trailer, "if Aquaman can get a movie, anyone can." Once the group gets to Hollywood, they are misdirected by a seriously supervillain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth. The trailer boasts that this will be the "superhero movie to end all superhero movies. Hopefully." It's clear that this is going to really play on the popularity of the comic book movie genre.

Teen Titans Go! has been incredibly successful as a TV series and the cast, including Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Hynden Walch as Starfire, are all along for the movie. Will Arnett, who voices Batman in The LEGO Batman Movie is also aboard the cast, but it hasn't been revealed if he's playing the Caped Crusader or not. Kristen Bell (Frozen) is also part of the voice cast for the movie, which is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Warner Bros. is releasing Teen Titans Go! to the Movies on July 27, 2018. Since they don't have another live-action DC movie coming out until Aquaman arrives in December, this is going to be the studio's summertime superhero offering. Paramount is also releasing Mission: Impossible 6 that day, which represents some stiff competition, but these movies are targeting pretty different demographics. Be sure to check out the first teaser trailer for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, courtesy of the Warner Bros. UK YouTube channel, for yourself below.