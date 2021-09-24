Jeff Davis, creator, writer and producer of MTV's Teen Wolf has just landed a new multi-year overall deal with Paramount+ for a movie sequel to the fan favorite that ran for 6 seasons starting in 2011. The series' original cast, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Dylan O'Brien is in talks to reprise their roles. Paramount+ says their answering our howls for more!

Paramount+ commands, "Raise a hand if you're ready to be thrown to the wolves. Again. A Teen Wolf movie is slated for release in 2022 and, yes, talks are already underway with the original cast. Plus, get ready to sink your teeth into Wolf Pack, an all-new series based on Edo Van Belkom's beloved books."

Teen Wolf the Movie has an official synopsis that reads, "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Davis is also developing Wolf Pack which "follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them - the bite and blood of a werewolf."

The original MTV series tells the tale of "Scott McCall, a high school student living in the fictional California town of Beacon Hills. Scott becomes the eponymous teenage werewolf of the series after he is bitten by an alpha werewolf the night before his second year of high school, drastically changing his once-ordinary life." You can catch all six seasons that are included with Amazon Prime.

Davis is resurrecting another MTV classic Aeon Flux, the animated series that originated on Liquid Television.﻿ It also had a silver screen version starring Charlize Theron.﻿ Davis' reimagining will be a live-action TV adaptation of the animated series about a highly-skilled secret agent assassin living in a future anarchist society.

While we wait, we can enjoy Tyler Posey voicing Tony Toretto for Fast & Furious Spy Racers﻿ on Netflix, where a team of teenage street racers are hired to infiltrate a criminal gang. Dylan O'Brien can be seen alongside Mark Walhberg in Infinite, where "haunted by memories of places he's never visited, a man joins forces with a group of reborn warriors to stop a madman from destroying the endless cycle of life and reincarnation." It's waiting for you over on Paramount+.