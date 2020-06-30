The heroes in a half-shell are getting ready to make their return to the big screen. This time, in animated form. Nickelodeon has partnered with Point Grey Pictures to produce a new CGI animated Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles movie. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg of Sausage Party and This is the End fame are set to produce the reboot.

According to a new report, Paramount Pictures is set to distribute the new TMNT movie worldwide. Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Connected) has been tapped to direct, with Brendan O'Brian (Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) set to pen the screenplay. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. James Weaver is set to produce alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Said Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, had this to say in a statement.

"Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical."

The most recent version of the franchise was produced by Michael Bay. The pair of live-action movies kicked off in 2014 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It proved to be a big success, grossing $485 million worldwide. The sequel, Out of the Shadows, was released in 2016 but failed to match the success of its predecessor. The last time an animated movie set within the property was released in theaters came in 2007 with TMNT. Distributed by Warner Bros., it was a decent hit, grossing $95 million at the global box office.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles started life as a comic book created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984. The series centers on Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael, four turtles who are mutated, gaining human-like qualities. Their master, a rat named Splinter, teaches them the ways of martial arts. The brothers then proceed to fight crime in and around New York City. The animated series that kicked off its run in 1987 is largely responsible for giving the walking, talking, butt-kicking turtles mainstream popularity. And it was surely a big part of Seth Rogen growing up.

Over the years, it has become a multi-billion-dollar franchise, spanning animated shows, movies, toys and video games. The first live-action movie adaptation was released in 1990. To date, the movies have collectively earned $1.15 billion at the box office. Nickelodeon has helped breathe new life into the characters with its shows Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As part of a separate deal, Nickelodeon is set to produce a movie based on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Netflix. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.