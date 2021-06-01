The Heroes in a Half-Shell will be back on the big screen in 2023. Last year, Seth Rogen announced that he would be the next person to reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the form of a new CG-animated movie. The actor and producer has just provided a new update on the project by tweeting an image of a sheet of notebook paper with various notes on the movie. At the top of the page is the date Aug. 11, 2023, revealing the official release date for Rogen's reboot.

It appears that the notes shared in the image were penned by Leonardo with the sword-wielding turtle's name written in the upper corner. He highlights his weapon of choice along with his desire for discipline, honor, and loyalty. Additionally, Leo makes a note to "apologize to April" while also describing the different types of mutations. It makes for an interesting way of teasing the movie while providing the genuine release date, which was confirmed by Rogen in a follow-up tweet.

"one word: cowabunga," responded the official TMNT Twitter account.

This reboot will not be connected to the prior incarnations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which has had many different versions on both the big and small screens. Fortunately, Rogen comes into the project as a lifelong fan with a fond appreciation for the pop culture icons. Speaking about the movie in a Collider interview last year, Rogen offered a few details on the plot by suggesting the "Teenage" part of the title will be what drives the story most.

"As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen said. "And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who's made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film."

Originally a comic book series, the animated series adaptation that launched in 1987 was what first catapulted the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into the mainstream. The success of the cartoon led to the first movie adaptation, which was the live-action movie released in 1990. It was followed by two sequels in 1991 and 1993 along with the animated reboot movie TMNT that was released in 2007.

Michael Bay brought the live-action treatment back to the turtles for the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. The sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, was released in 2016. Last year, it was reported that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg would be producing a new CG-animated reboot under their Point Grey Pictures banner. Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines is directing with a script by Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors).

This new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will be released on Aug. 11, 2023. It's unclear exactly when filming will begin and no cast members have yet been announced. This news comes to us from Seth Rogen.