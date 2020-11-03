If the writer and one of the producers behind 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have their way, we will get a sequel set within that iteration of the franchise. This, according to writer Bobby Herbeck, who says they are eager to return to the well that helped bring the heroes in a half-shell to the mainstream. They've even had conversations with director Steve Barron and Brian Henson about it.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is returning to the big screen later this week for a limited run in honor of its 30th anniversary. Recently, Bobby Herbeck, who wrote the movie, as well as producer Kim Dawson, participated in an interview ahead of the release. When asked if they were interested in a decades-later sequel, like 2018's Halloween or this year's Bill and Ted Face the Music, Herbeck did not mince words. Here's what he had to say.

"Yes. The answer is yes. We're trying to make that happen. We want to do a reboot. We got our fans come to us on Instagram, they're, 'Why don't you guys do a reboot of the first movie?' We'd love to do it."

Halloween is probably the best basis for comparison here, ignoring the huge differences in genre. The movie ignored every sequel and served as a sequel to the original, setting aside every other version of the franchise. That is what Bobby Herbeck and Kim Dawson seem interested in. And, undoubtedly, with 30 years of nostalgia on their side, there is reason to believe this could work. Also, as Herbeck explains, modern advancements could benefit the proposed project greatly.

"The truth is, this property, it's established now after 30 years as a part of our modern pop culture, it's not going away. It's only going to continue to grow. I do wish that we could go back. I mean, we've talked to Steve Barron about this, and Brian Henson, and if there were an opportunity, if one of the studios saw fit, I think we could go back and reboot it like it was... Imagine if Brian Henson had access to the technology he does today to make these costumes and all that. I think it would be amazing. A reboot like that I think would really get people's juices flowing."

Brian Henson has run the Jim Henson Creature Shop since 1990. They created the suits for the original. Michael Bay's 2014 reboot used CGI to create the turtles. Going back and doing them practically would create a challenge. But seeing what Henson was able to do with Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, there is reason to think they could make it work.

But this ultimately comes down to someone wanting to make it happen. Right now, Seth Rogen is currently producing an animated movie reboot. There hasn't been a live-action movie since 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Perhaps revisiting the past would be the best path forward for this franchise right now. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.