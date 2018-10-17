It's a very good day to be a TMNT fan. For the first time ever, the original soundtrack for the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is getting a vinyl release. Frustratingly for many fans, John DuPrez' original score for the iconic 90s comic book movie has never made its way to any physical medium before. But the folks at Waxwork Records are here to amend that situation and they are doing this movie some serious justice.

This soundtrack release made its debut in a very limited capacity, with a special edition "Shredder" release at New York Comic Con recently, but now everyone is going to have the chance to get their hands on it. The company is releasing the score in a gorgeous package with new art from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman on 180-gram double vinyl. Waxwork had this to say about it in a post on Instagram, which also gave us a look at what's included with the forthcoming release.

"This Friday, we are excited to present the 1990 film score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Available for the first time ever, Includes the complete score, new art by TMNT co-creator kevineastmantmnt, a poster, original movie poster post card, and more!"

To the surprise of nobody with even a passing familiarity with the Ninja Turtles, the artwork by Kevin Eastman is tremendous and, just for the shelf value alone, this may well be worth picking up. Waxwork has also gone out of their way and they have printed the score on eight different colors of vinyl; red, purple, orange, blue, yellow, black, pink, grey, white, sky blue and green. These colors all signify various characters, with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Casey Jones, April O'Neil, Master Splinter, and the Foot Clan all being represented.

The soundtrack for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the work of John DuPrez, a member of the band Modern Romance. His score is being presented in the best way possible, as it was sourced from the original. This is the first time the full score has been released anywhere and it's going to be in pristine quality.

While various fans got their start with the Turtles in various ways, be it the animated series or the comics, it's safe to say that the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie} is a touchstone for many. It helped cement the gang of four crime-fighting brothers as a pop culture staple and led to two (albeit less satisfying) sequels. Be sure to check out the full tracklist, as well is previous of the soundtrack below. Waxwork Records will release the soundtrack on October 19.

Side A

1. Crimewave

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

3. Crime Fighters

4. Possess The Right Thinking

5. Subway Attack

6. Splinter's Tale

Side B

1. Hidden Treasures

2. Shredder's Big Entrance

3. Raphael In Trouble

4. Huge Fight

5. Tatsu Attack

6. Trouble

7. Their Greatest Fear

Side C

1. Message From Splinter

2. Time To Go Back

3. Splinter's Tale

4. Battles With The Foot

5. Sewer Surfin'

6. Street Fight

Side D