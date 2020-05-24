A pizza party thirty years in the making took place this weekend as original April O'Neil Judith Hoag hosted a 30th anniversary reunion for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and you can watch the complete video online. In addition to featuring many of the original cast and crew from the classic movie, the reunion special features all kinds of never-before-seen photos, fun facts about the film, and interesting stories from everyone involved from their memories of working on the movie back in 1990. If you love the original TMNT movie, you're really going to love this reunion, and you can check it out in the video below.

In the video, Judith Hoag speaks with many key crew members who helped bring our favorite turtles to the big screen three decades ago. This includes director Steve Barron, writer Bobby Herbeck, composer John Du Prez, chief puppeteer and second unit director Brian Henson, and producer Kim Dawson. Hip hop artist Richard Usher of Partners in Kryme, whose debut single "Turtle Power" was featured in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, also makes an appearance in the reunion to speak about the hit song. Each person has their own stories to tell and it's amazing to see just how many people made it to the special event.

Joining Hoag from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is Jay Patterson, the actor who played her boss, Charles Pennington, in the movie. Representing the turtles cast are Leif Tilden, the in-suit performer for Donatello; Michelan Sisti, the in-suit performer for Michelangelo (who also played the pizza delivery boy); David Forman, the in-suit performer for Leonardo; and Josh Pais, who provided both the in-suit performance for Raphael along with the ninja turtle's voice. Pais' son, Zane Pais, also appears. Famous voice actor Kevin Clash, who did the puppeteering and voices for Splinter in TMNT, also shows up in the reunion to read some lines in his beloved Splinter voice.

Although he couldn't make it to the TMNT reunion with everyone else, Donatello voice actor Corey Feldman also released another video separately to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. "I wanted to congratulate all of you, and all of the people involved in making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles the movie," Feldman states in the video clip. Feldman then goes on to specifically praise the performers who did the hard part of the role by spending so much time in the suit while he merely voiced the character. You can check out that video below as well.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reunion was hosted on May 23, which not so coincidentally happened to fall on World Turtle Day. Those looking to do the Ninja Turtles proud by donating to save the turtles can do so at WorldTurtleDay.org. Additionally, the TMNT reunion sought to raise funds for the First Responders Children's Foundation Emergency Response Fund, and donations to this cause can also be made at the official website. The 30th reunion special video posted above comes to us from TMNT Movie 1990 on YouTube.