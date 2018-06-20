The heroes in a half shell are coming back to the big screen, according to a new report. Paramount is developing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and has hired Andrew Dodge to pen the script. It is unclear if this will be a sequel to 2016's Out of the Shadows or a complete reboot for the franchise. The last film received mostly negative reviews and grossed far less than 2014's self-titled outing. Paramount isn't about to give up on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but what the next movie will be is a mystery at this point in time.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will return to produce the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie under their Platinum Dunes banner. Since the production team is remaining the same, we could see the new feature end up as a sequel, but many believe that the studio is looking to bring in a fresh take on the ionic characters who have gone through many changes over the last 34 years. The arrival of Paramount chairman Jim Gianopulos is said to be one of the reasonings behind the fresh take angle for the Ninja Turtles.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 as kind of a joke, spoofing the popular comics of the day. They pooled their money together and received a loan to release a single issue comic book that became an underground hit and led to almost immediate merchandising opportunities for Eastman and Laird. After they were approached by Playmates to make action figures, a cartoon series was released, but took a little while to catch on.

By the late 80s and early 90s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fever had spread. The animated series was a lighthearted take on the far grittier comic book and a trio of feature-length movies were released, with the first installment breaking indie movie box office records. Since then, there have been a slew of video games, comic books, numerous different animated TV shows as well as different movies along the way. 2014 saw a complete redesign of the pizza eating mutants, which while bashed by critics, still saw an impressive run at the box office.

While it isn't clear what the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will be about or how it will fit into the franchise as a whole, it is rumored that we will be seeing yet another reboot of the characters that could see them going back to their original look, which would be welcomed by hardcore fans who were a bit upset with the way that the turtles looked in the last two films. This is a developing story and more news is expected to drop soon. You can read more about the return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the big screen over at The Hollywood Reporter.