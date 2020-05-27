Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans who also happen to enjoy a game of pinball now and again may be interested to learn that Stern has released a new series of pinball machines based on the heroes in a half shell. That said, this won't be a cheap endeavor for those who might have room for such a game in their home, as the base model runs just over $6,000. Though they do appear to offer quite a bit of bang for the buck.

Stern Pinball has released three new TMNT pinball machines. They are all the same basic game, but there is a pro model, which goes for $6,099, a premium edition that retails for $7,699 and a limited edition version that runs $9,099. That particular machine is limited to a run of 500 units globally. The company has released a trailer, which we've included here, that previews the game and what to expect. Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc., had this to say.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began as a comic book, morphed into a hit animated show, and has grown into a beloved and iconic global pop culture phenomenon. We have worked directly with Nickelodeon to bring these heroes in a half-shell into the pinball dimension. This game has pure pinball power."

So, what does one get for that money? The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines all feature distinct hand-drawn art in addition to a high-speed magnetic spinning pizza disc capable of holding and throwing 3 balls during what is called "pizza multiball mayhem." The theme music from the 1987 animated series plays as the action unfolds. The game also features custom video scenes and events All models include three flippers, three high-speed ramps and a hidden ninja training ball lock area. Stern also revealed the following description of the game.

"In this pinball adventure players will go to battle as the Turtles fight villains like Shredder, the Krang and loads of super-powerful mutants, to become the heroes they were destined to be, and have loads of fun along the way!"

The Premium and Limited Edition models come with an interactive custom sculpted Turtles Van. It is designed to lock up to four balls inside with a mechanical side door that opens and can "unleash multiball havoc upon players." These more expensive versions also feature the iconic TMNT Glider that gives players the ability to control and transport the ball to the flipper of their choice. Additionally, a custom-sculpted mechanical Krang toy hovers over the pop bumpers, jumping up and down while taunting players throughout the game.

Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 as a comic book series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has endured for three and a half decades in the pop culture landscape. The franchise includes multiple shows, live-action movies, video games comics and toys. A live-action movie reboot is currently in the works. Those who are interested in picking one of these pinball machines up can head on over to SternPinball.com.