The original live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are all set to emerge from the sewers and once again liven up theaters nationwide to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have a special three-day engagement in cinemas courtesy of Fathom Events, who specialize in bringing independent movie classics to the big screen and, in this case, are giving you the exact cinematic classic you need right now.

"We are excited to celebrate 30 years of a film that brings families together in a fun, entertaining and hilarious way," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events' Vice President of Studio Relations. "As audiences discovered in 1990, the adventures of the heroic turtles are truly meant to be seen on a giant screen in a darkened theater, so we hope audiences of all ages will make Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael part of their entertainment plans."

Released in 1990, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles introduces audiences to the beloved quartet of humanoid turtles, who have been trained by their mentor and giant humanoid rat, Splinter, in ninjitsu. Emerging from their hiding place, the turtles must learn to work together to face the menace of Shredder and the Foot Clan and save their city.

Directed by Steve Barron and produced by Kim Dawson, Simon Fields and David Chan, with a story by Bobby Herbeck and screenplay by Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles immediately became the number one movie at the domestic box office upon release and held the top spot for a very apt four consecutive weekends. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing independent movies of all time, and is fondly remembered by audiences, standing as the pinnacle live-action depiction of the characters so far.

The Heroes in a Half Shell are brought to life by a team of puppeteers and a voice cast led by Brian Tochi as Leonardo, Corey Feldman as Donatello, Josh Pais as Raphael, Robbie Rist as Michelangelo and Kevin Clash as Splinter, the Turtles' master. The movie also features Judith Hoag as April O'Neil and Elias Koteas as the vigilante Casey Jones.

Featuring stunning designs by the legendary Jim Henson's creature shop, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles manages to strike a balance between being family-friendly whilst simultaneously leaning into the darker tone of the comic book source material by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Judging by the huge fan response to the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 30th anniversary virtual pizza party, audiences clearly still have an appetite for ninja-fighting, pizza-eating mutant reptiles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spawned two lesser sequels before being rebooted in 2014 courtesy of producer Michael Bay and director Jonathan Liebesman, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg next in line to have a go at rebooting the franchise. Franky, no movie based on the property has ever lived up to the 1990 effort, and audiences surely cannot wait to be reminded why.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be back in theaters on November 5th to November 7th, but will it be enough to tempt people back into theaters? Of course, many theaters across the nation and the world are currently closed so, if you do fancy a big screen dose of turtle power, visit Fathom Events for tickets and participating theater locations.