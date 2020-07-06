April O'Neil actress Judith Hoag hosted the second part of her Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 30th anniversary reunion with some very special guests. Corey Feldman, who voiced the brainy Donatello, and Robbie Rist, who voiced the hard partying Michelangelo in the movie, stopped by to have a social distancing chat with Hoag about the long-lasting legacy of the movie. Director Steve Barron, writer Bobby Herbeck, composer John Du Prez, chief puppeteer and second unit director Brian Henson, producer Kim Dawson, and others previously joined Hoag for the first reunion special.

Corey Feldman and Robbie Rist knew each other way before signing on for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles through their experiences as child actors in the 1980s. Rist, perhaps best known as Cousin Oliver on The Brady Bunch, was vaguely familiar with the Turtles when he auditioned, thanks to a former bandmate who showed him the first comic book, which he thought was pretty weird at the time. He wasn't wrong, but it was a gamble he was willing to take, thanks to the Southern California surfer stereotype voice he was able to provide for Michelangelo.

As for Corey Feldman, he was not familiar with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Plus, he was going through a bit of a dark time in his life when he took on the role, which he reveals ended up helping him on his path to sobriety. When asked what attracted him to the part, Feldman said it was the positivity of the storyline. Robbie Rist also agreed with Feldman's sentiment, noting that the movie has touched a lot of lives over the years, like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory did for him when he was younger.

Judith Hoag, Corey Feldman, and Robbie Rist even revealed that they have not received their broadcast television residuals from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a decade. Hoag says she's working on it though. In addition to talking about the first movie, the TMNT reunion touched on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, which is considered to be the black sheep of the original trilogy. However, Feldman and Rist both have great memories from working together on the set. The two actor revealed that they were able to actually write some of the dialog for their characters, including the jokes.

Judith Hoag is currently trying to spread positivity on her YouTube channel, while Robbie Rist is a composer for movie soundtracks. He did all of the Sharknado movies and is currently writing a comic book. As for Corey Feldman, he is still advocating for the rights of children in the entertainment industry. He is currently an ambassador for Child USA and recently released My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Feldman also touched on the fact that Seth Rogen is rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the big screen so that a new generation of kids can get into the iconic turtles. You can watch part 2 of the reunion special above, thanks to the TMNT Movie 1990 YouTube channel.