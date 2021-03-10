The reveal trailer for the retro arcade-style video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has been released, unveiling the updated version of the iconic theme song. With music by Jb Hanak, a guitar solo by Cedric Hanak, and vocals performed by Mike Patton, fans will recognize the lyrics and be able to sing along as the trailer showcases the new video game. You can watch the trailer (and listen to the amazing theme song) below.

Longtime fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will notice that the graphics look a lot like the classic TMNT arcade-style beat-em-ups, such as the fan favorite TMNT: Turtles in Time. This also includes bringing back the retro design of the Heroes in a Half Shell, a look that has been long missed by those of us who were fans of the Turtles 30 years ago. Of course, players will be able to pick their favorite by playing as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello. Up to four players can play simultaneously, or you can raise some shell alone in single player mode.

The logline reads: "With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder's latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses' most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X."

Based on a comic book series, the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon that inspired this new game originally aired between 1988 and 1996. Consisting of ten seasons, the animated series was tremendously successful, inspiring a series of live-action movies that fans of the series also loved. The Turtles also became one of pop culture's most popular fixtures with new adaptations and iterations that continue to be made to this day, but many fans still miss the original design and theme song that the TMNT had so long ago.

The most recent incarnation of the series is Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which premiered on the network in 2018. Two seasons in, the series left off in 2020. Reimagining the iconic characters, the voice cast includes Omar Benson Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, and Josh Brener as Donnie. The series has also featured Kat Graham as April O'Neil, Eric Bauza as Splinter, and John Cena as Baron Draxum.

Mike Patton has spent his quarantine well, creating plenty of new music and ushering along some long dormant projects. This past fall, he reunited with his high school band Mr. Bungle so they could officially record and release The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, which had only existed as a demo up until last year. He is getting ready to release the latest Tomahawk record this March called Tonic Immobility. And there are rumors that new Faith No More music is on the way. The band was originally set to tour in 2020, but that got cut short because of the worldwide crisis. They will be back for missed tour dates sometime in the coming year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be available on PC and consoles, but an official release date has yet to be named. The game does have an official listing on Steam, but no release information is included. However, the listing does include the trailer along with several screenshots to catch a few more early sneak peeks at what the game is like. Tribute Games and Dotemu are behind the anticipated game. The reveal trailer comes to us from Dotemu on YouTube.