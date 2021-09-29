William Shatner is jumping on the current '90s sci-fi revival bandwagon as his Shatner Universe is developing a reboot of his sci-fi cyber masterpiece TekWar with Pure Imagination Studios. The mixed-reality adult animated series is pitched as something that can be watched as a regular TV experience, but also allows viewers to join in the narrative via mobile and table apps and wearable devices, and make the entire experience more immersive. It sounds very much like Shatner is once again looking to boldly go into new frontiers, and could well be the pioneer of this kind of entertainment as technology continues to advance at pace.

The TekWar franchise started as a series of books written by William Shatner, which were set in Los Angeles in the year 2043 and told the story of a former detective framed for selling a mind-altering drug that has the potential to bring a virus into the world that will destroy humanity's future. The first book was published in 1989 and was adapted into an Emmy-nominated TV series featuring Shatner that aired on USA Network and Sci-Fi Channel between 1994 and 1996. The franchise also included comic books and a video game, and all in all was about as immersive as it could be at that time. Now, Shatner seems to be ready to take TekWar that step further.

Shatner, who is set to travel into space with Jeff Bezos in the near future, said of the project, "My association with Pure Imagination is beyond my sheer imagination. Imagine bringing to life this wonderful character in a variety of ways, so technologically advanced. This is the future, and I am looking forward to it."

"We are very excited to work with the legendary William Shatner to reimagine the world of TekWar at a post-pandemic time," said Pure Imagination's Chief Content Officer, John P Roberts. "TekWar was truly ahead of its time envisioning a future filled with AI and the world of simulated reality. It's becoming our reality now, and we're excited to build a storyverse around it."

Joshua Wexler, Pure Imagination's Chief Executive of Fun added: "We want to do something that hasn't been done before. Who better to do that with than one of the greatest legends in the sci-fi universe? The world and story of TekWar transcends traditional linear media and has the potential to be experienced on multiple entertainment platforms, some that exist today and some we'll have to invent, and we can't wait to get started."

According to the report, the series will be the first part of a one of a kind "real-time multiverse" that they are planning to build around Shatner's TekWar world, with the series being written and developed by 24 and Star Wars: The Clone Wars writer Matt Michmovetz. There is currently no target date for the project to arrive on screens, but in the meantime, Shatner is reportedly about to go into space on board Jeff Bezos' next voyage to the stars in October, and will be using the experience footage as part of a new documentary. Even at the age of 90, Shatner is still a long way from reaching his final frontier. This story originated at Deadline.