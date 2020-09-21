John David Washington wants to make a Tenet sequel. The movie just opened in theaters all around the world, and Washington is already into doing part 2, though it's unclear if Christopher Nolan will be into this idea or not. Tenet opened at an odd time for the entertainment industry, as not all theaters are opened at this time, due to the public health crisis. As a result, not as many people have been flocking to theaters to see Nolan's latest movie.

In a new interview, John David Washington talked about the making of Tenet and his experiences with Christopher Nolan. There has already been speculation about a possible sequel from Nolan fans who have been able to see the movie. Without getting into spoiler territory, there is potential for part 2 actually happening. Washington had this to say about a potential Tenet 2.

"In my mind, that's a yes! We will be doing this again, we'll see you in a couple of years. In reality, I don't know. Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he's developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he's been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don't know. I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique."

Tenet is a mysterious movie and there are more than a few who have seen it and not understood what was going on. This is typical for a decent amount of Christopher Nolan movies and something that a lot of his fans are intrigued by. His movies often need a second viewing to truly understand everything that is going on, and Tenet appears to be no different.

On the other hand, a confusing storyline is often too much for certain viewers who will not go in for a second screening, even when it becomes available to stream. Before Tenet opened in theaters, critics gave it mixed reviews, which were then followed by the general public, so it was already off to a bit of a rocky start. However, this is something that Christopher Nolan is more than likely also used to, as are his fans. Positive word of mouth marketing is something that the director generally has going to get people in theaters

The public health crisis has put a damper on Tenet at the box office and Warner Bros. has no intention of letting it go to streaming or VOD at the moment. They are waiting for other major markets in the United States to open up theaters in the coming weeks to see if they can get some if they can get more people into see the movie. As for Tenet 2, John David Washington is all ready to go and a lot of fans are hoping it happens too. The interview with Washington was originally conducted by Esquire.