Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be available December 15th on Blu-ray and Digital. Pre-orders will go live starting on November 10th. Warner Bros. has revealed that the Blu-Ray (priced at $35.99) and 4K combo pack ($44.95) will come with an hourlong behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie with anecdotes from the cast and crew. Standard DVD copies will be available for $28.98. It was previously reported that the Blu-ray was going to drop in December, but it was believed that the Digital version would come out the week before. That is no longer the case, as it will be available with the Blu-ray.

Warner Bros. decided to put Tenet into theaters overseas before launching in North America, due to the public health crisis. The release date was moved several times, but the studio and Christopher Nolan stuck to their guns in order to have audiences experience the movie for the first time in a theater. While the movie did okay overseas, the domestic numbers were disappointing.

Christopher Nolan isn't worried about the box office earnings for Tenet. "I'm thrilled that it has made almost $350 million," the director said. "But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release." With that being said, Nolan is worried that other studios aren't looking at the bigger picture when looking at the theatrical release of Tenet. Most reports about the box office earnings are comparing them to a time before the public health crisis took hold, which the director believes is unrealistic and not good for the future of movie theaters.

Christopher Nolan is concerned that Tenet's box office numbers are giving the industry "an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting - or rebuilding our business, in other words." Movie theaters and the entertainment industry are going to have to adapt in order to survive the next year, especially since cases are continuing to spike all over the world. movie theaters in France, Germany, England, and Italy are all shutting down for a second time since this all started back in March. One can easily see the same thing happening in North America in the coming months.

Many Christopher Nolan fans skipped the movie theaters in order to wait for Tenet to become available on Blu-ray and Digital. There is always a chance that Warner Bros. will rerelease the movie into theaters when it is safe to do so, which could be another revenue stream. For now, that does not look like it will be happening any time soon, so watching at home will have to do for now. For the time being, you can head over to the official Warner Bros. website to see which theaters are still currently screening the Tenet, while we wait for the December 15th Blu-ray release.