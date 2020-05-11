Tenet is Christopher Nolan's quantum Cold War movie, according to an upcoming, official behind-the-scenes book. Nolan is determined to have the highly anticipated movie open in theaters this July. Major theater chains across North America have been closed since the middle of March and the goal at the moment is to reopen in July in time for Tenet and Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan. The world's current state of affairs change on almost a daily basis, so it remain unclear if Nolan will be able to release Tenet this summer or not.

The aforementioned behind-the-scenes book about Tenet is titled, The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War. The title alone gives us more official information about the movie than the director has since the project was first announced. The book goes on to describe Tenet as "a mind-blowing espionage thriller so unique that audiences will puzzle over its intricacies for years to come." This certainly sounds very much like a Christopher Nolan production, even without seeing anything else.

The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War "takes readers on an exclusive journey into Nolan's time-bending masterpiece, offering rare insights into all aspects of its creation." As previously teased, time travel will be part of the story and it looks like prevention is key this time around. Will it revolve around preventing a nuclear war that already happened, or something that has yet to happen? Whatever the case may be, the promotional material for the movie has proven that the stakes are high in Nolan's Tenet, which is "a film guaranteed to linger in the imagination long into the future... and perhaps the past."

Tenet is still scheduled to open in theaters on July 17th, 2020. We're already nearly halfway through May and only some of the smaller theater chains in certain cities have started to open their doors. From the sound of things, going to the movies isn't going to be how it used to be and will be similar to going to the airport with the addition of temperature checks. Christopher Nolan is remaining positive that Tenet will come out on schedule, but Warner Bros. might be thinking of a backup plan.

Regardless of release date delays, the promotional campaign for Tenet is still going strong, which could be bad. The release date for The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War is also scheduled for July 17th. This means that the books are more than likely in production. These books contain a lot of spoilers for the movie and it could be catastrophic for a director like Christopher Nolan to have his story leak before the movie has the time to open in theaters. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how this all pans out. You can head over to Simon and Schuster for more information on the book.