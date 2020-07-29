U.S. fans of Christopher Nolan were disappointed to learn that the filmmaker's latest offering Tenet will open in international cinemas before America. But thanks to Nolan's preference for shooting his movies with IMAX equipment, a number of employees of Imax Corp. were able to get a special screening of the movie before anyone else, and according to their CEO Rick Gelfond, the audience reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

"Several people at IMAX were involved with Tenet at the post-production phase. Their reaction was, 'Oh my God - I forgot how great it was to be in a movie.' Tenet is just a beautifully filmed, beautifully made, wonderful movie. ... It wasn't just one person, at one age. It was a number of Imax employees who spontaneously said that to me."

Gelfond did not stop there, as he went on to note that Tenet will likely prove much more successful than Christopher Nolan's last box-office outing, which was the 2017 war drama Dunkirk.

"Unlike Dunkirk, which was a European-centric movie, Tenet is a more traditional action thriller blockbuster with the potential for wider global appeal."

Very little is known about the plot details regarding Tenet so far, in keeping with Nolan's desire to have audiences watch his movies in theaters with no prior spoilers or teases. All that can be said about the film is that it involves international espionage, and a new piece of technology known as 'time inversion', which allows events to take place where cause and effect are reversed. Judging from Nolan's past work, Tenet is unlikely to be a straightforward action film, but will likely feature plenty of twists and turns to blow the minds of audiences.

Despite the lack of details, Nolan's reputation as a blockbuster filmmaker has become so firmly cemented over time that Tenet is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and the one film more than any other that U.S. studios were hoping would help bring back audiences to theaters after months of having new releases going straight to VOD.

Now that it has been confirmed that Tenet will release in international theaters first, many fans in America fear the mystery of the feature will be spoiled by the inevitable international reviews and spoilers that will get posted on social media. Nolan himself fought long and hard to have his movie open in theatres at the same time worldwide. But the nature of the global emergency the world is currently facing made such an effort ultimately pointless.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the highly anticipated Tenet stars John David Washington in the lead as the unnamed protagonist, with Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branaugh, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith and Michael Caine making up the rest of the distinguished, international cast. The movieopens in theaters overseas first on Aug. 26. and will be arriving in select U.S. cities on the third of September. This news was first reported at Deadline.