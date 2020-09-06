Christopher Nolan's long-awaited and long-delayed blockbuster Tenet is in theaters, and fans are finally able to witness the filmmaker's magnum opus that he has called his most ambitious project to date. In an interview with Cinemablend, Nolan revealed that one of his favorite shots to film using a 15 perf 70mm IMAXcamera was actually one of the least necessary ones.

"One of my favorite shots in the film, which is a bit of a throwaway, is the shot looking down from the bow of the boat where you see the waves running backward... That was one where we were on this ice breaker, and we sort of thought, 'Let's try and get the camera out there somehow, and stick it to the side of the hull.' And Hoyte and Ryan, our key grip, they found a little port hole in the bow of the ship, and they built a track so we could just roll [the camera] out and use a stick to sort of tip the camera down. It was [laughs], it was a very complicated shot to get, but it's things like that that I don't think we would have dared to do with those cameras when we were starting out with them on The Dark Knight. Just, over time and experience, you wind up using it like you would any other format, and that really frees you up."

While the promotions that were created by Warner leading up to Tenet's release only described the film in the vaguest terms as a 'quantum cold war' thriller, the audiences are finally able to witness the breathtaking technical wizardry that Christopher Nolan has been employed to create a story where time runs both forward and backward.

Tenet tells the tale of an unnamed protagonist who finds himself drawn into a conspiracy to stop a Russian oligarch from bringing about armageddon with the help of a new kind of technology called Time Inversion, which allows a person to move backward through time while the rest of the world keeps flowing forward in time.

It's a very complicated piece of storytelling to even try to visualize, and much more difficult to actually bring to the big screen. Nevertheless, Nolan is known to go above and beyond in order to bring his ambitious scripts to life. Instead of relying on GCI and greenscreens to lessen the load, the filmmaker insisted on creating live-action set pieces for all the forward and backward sequences in the movie, including crashing an actual 747 plane.

Audiences have responded well to all those efforts, and the movie is currently close to crossing the $100 million mark at the box office despite concerns about infection in theaters. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet features an international lead cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branaugh, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith, and Michael Caine. The film is available for viewing in select theaters the world over. Cinemablend brought this news to the world first.