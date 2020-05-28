Is Christopher Nolan's Tenet connected to Inception? That's the question many have asked ever since the movie was announced. The plot of the movie is still very much a mystery, but it appears that John David Washington and Robert Pattinson's characters could be reversing time, which would certainly have some similarity to Nolan's 2010 sci-fi hit. Is Tenet really a sequel to Inception?

With Tenet set to hit theaters in July, there are still way too many questions to ask, including whether or not the movie will meet its release date. In a new interview, star John David Washington was asked about the connections to Inception, if there are any at all. Washington had to choose his words very carefully when talking about Nolan's latest project. He had this to say.

"I'd say [Tenet] is an in-law to Inception... They're related by marriage. They get together for Thanksgivings, family barbecues, like that kind of thing. Other than that, one lives in Europe, the other one lives in Compton."

In-laws are still related, but not by blood, so what does John David Washington mean by this? At the very least, it seems there could be some connective tissue between Tenet and Inception. With that being said, it would be very easy to just say the two movies have zero connection at all and that probably wouldn't spoil anything for anyone. As for something that Washington could talk about, he highlighted just how taxing the project was on his body. The actor explains.

"There were some times I couldn't get up out of bed. [Even] a couple weeks in, I was worried, very concerned I wasn't going to be able to finish this thing, and I didn't want to tell anybody because I was like, 'Oh, I will die for this...' This film deserves it. Even if I break something, I am not going to say nothing to nobody until this thing gets done."

While John David Washington couldn't talk about Tenet in detail, he was able to discuss other Christopher Nolan projects. Specifically, he was asked about a fan theory floating around that Heath Ledger's Joker is actually the hero in The Dark Knight, not Christian Bale's Batman. You can read what Washington had to say about that particular theory below.

"This is twisted. The Joker, a hero? That's disgusting. He says he's an agent of chaos. This guy wants to see the world burn. What's heroic about that? He had issues, so did Batman. Don't get me wrong, they both need to talk to somebody."

For now, Tenet is still scheduled to hit theaters on July 17th. The major movie theaters chains have all been closed since the middle of March and are currently evaluating plans to reopen in the near future to host Christopher Nolan's latest movie, along with Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan. Nolan and Warner Bros. seem determined to have Tenet open this summer and get people back into movie theaters. Like everything else surrounding the project, it just raises more questions. The interview with John David Washington was originally conducted by Esquire.