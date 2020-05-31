Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is gearing up for the release of his ambitious new project Tenet, a spy-thriller with sci-fi overtones that deals with several heady concepts including time inversion, armageddon, and secret societies. During a recent interview, Nolan revealed that his usual practice of screening movies for his cast and crew to serve as inspiration for their current project was abandoned for Tenet.

"Interestingly, this is one of the first films I've ever made where we didn't do any screenings. And the reason was, I think we all have the spy genre so in our bones and in our fingertips. I actually wanted to work from a memory and a feeling of that genre, rather than the specifics."

Christopher Nolan has always been open about past classics serving as inspiration for his movies, as was the case with Blade Runner informing the aesthetic of Batman Begins, Heat inspiring The Dark Knight, and 2001: A Space Odyssey being a major contributor to Interstellar. This time, Tenet's creation was in large parts a result of Nolan's love for spy films, especially James Bond.

"This is definitely the longest period of time I've ever gone in my life without watching a James Bond film. My love of the spy genre comes from the Bond franchise, and the Bond character very specifically. I know as much about the Bond films as Alan Partridge does. It's totally in my bones. I don't need to reference the movies and look at them again."

"It's about trying to re-engage with your childhood connection with those movies, with the feeling of what it's like to go someplace new, someplace fresh. It actually has to take them somewhere they haven't been before, and that's why no one's ever been able, really, to do their own version of James Bond or something. It doesn't work. And that's not at all what this is. This is much more my attempt to create the sort of excitement in grand-scale entertainment I felt from those movies as a kid, in my own way."

The filmmaker has been many the top choice among many fans for taking the James Bond franchise in a new direction. And Nolan himself is completely on board with the idea, as he discussed in a past interview for Playboy.

"A Bond movie, definitely. I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well."

For now, with Tenet, fans can enjoy a spy film with Nolan's trademark plot complexity and playing fast and loose with concepts of time and reality. The movie is planning for a theatrical release in July when fans will get to watch John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, and Elizabeth Debicki race against time to stop armageddon. This news comes from GamesRadar.com.