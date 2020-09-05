As the son of screen legend Denzel Washington, you would think actor John David Washington would be immune to fanboy moments while working in films. But there are still people in the industry who can make him go weak in the knees, and it seems Sir Michael Caine is one of them. The two shared a scene in Christopher Nolan's recently-released Tenet, and Washinton said the experience was a career highlight for him.

"I felt like I got knighted that day. That was one of the greatest days of my career. He's so funny and charming, Sir Michael Caine. And he's just on it, he activates as soon as they yell action, he just transforms. I was in awe. I found myself watching the performance instead of being in the scene with him a couple takes. He was that captivating. So I will never forget that day."

This is not the only time John David Washington has unleashed his fanboy side while describing working on Tenet. The actor is a huge fan of Nolan, and he considers making a film with the esteemed auteur akin to going to film school.

As far as Caine is concerned, his association with the Nolan brand of cinema goes all the way back to Batman Begins, when Nolan first sought the actor out to play the role of the butler Alfred. Ever since then, Nolan has managed to sneak Caine into his movies as a good luck charm of sorts, even if it was only for a scene or two, as was the case with Tenet, or simply a voiceover, as happened with Dunkirk.

This time around, Nolan's new movie needed a good luck charm more than ever, since Tenet was going to be released in cinemas at a time when audiences were reluctant to sit in crowded halls with a bunch of strangers for fear of infection. The box-office collections of the movie have been modest but steady so far, which is the best-case scenario that could have been hoped for under the circumstances.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet features an international cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith, and Michael Caine.

The movie tells the tale of a group of international spies who are tasked with preventing armageddon. Washington is the unnamed protagonist tasked with preventing the catastrophe, with the help of a strange new piece of technology known as time inversion, that allows the user to move backward through time. It is now up to the protagonist to make use of time inversion to fully understand and prevent the plot of the Russian oligarch, Andrei Sator, played by Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet is now playing in theaters overseas and arrives in select U.S. cities Sept. 3. Early access screenings will be held at IMAX theaters starting Aug. 31. CinemaBlend.