Get out your tinfoil hats, because we've got one heck of a theory coming your way. As many who went to go see Hobbs & Shaw over the weekend discovered, the first teaser trailer for Tenet, the latest from director Christopher Nolan, was snuck into theaters as something of a big surprise. While the teaser hasn't even made its way online yet as of this writing, it has already inspired some pretty amazing thoughts. Chief amongst them being that Nolan is currently filming a secret sequel to Inception.

We must caution right up top that this can't even be considered a rumor. It's simply a theory. Point being, don't get too carried away, as this does run the risk of being extremely exciting. That said, here's what we know for sure and why this theory is taking off. The Tenet trailer features the lines, "Time has come for a new protagonist" and "Time has come for a new kind of mission." The teaser doesn't reveal much, but John David Washington's character is seen in some sort of reverse time loop. That sounds a little Inception-esque, right?

There's also the vague plot description for Tenet, which states the movie is "An action epic evolving from the world of international espionage." As fans of Inception will surely recall, the movie centers on Leonardo DiCaprio's Cobb, who utilizes shared-dreaming technology to pull off heists in people's minds while they're sleeping. It's also worth noting that comparisons to Inception in describing Tenet have been made numerous times in various outlets. So, could it be that Tenet takes place in the same world following a new set of characters who are engaged in this very unique brand of espionage?

It's worth pointing out that Michael Caine is the only cast member (that we know of) from Inception that is currently listed for Tenet. That, on its own, really doesn't give us much, since Caine has been in most of Christopher Nolan's movies, in some capacity or another. The evidence, if we can call it evidence, is shaky at best. Nevertheless, it's just enough to latch onto and wonder, could this really happen? Would Christopher Nolan really do this? What would an Inception sequel even look like? The questions, at this point, are simply endless, given how little information we have to work with.

From a business perspective, it would make all the sense in the world. Inception was a massive hit at the box office, bringing in $828 million worldwide. It was also the rare blockbuster of that size that went on to become an awards season hit as well, earning eight Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture, ultimately winning four. Warner Bros. would, undoubtedly, chomp at the bit if the heralded filmmaker wanted to make a sequel.

Therein lies the real question. Christopher Nolan, outside of The Dark Knight trilogy, hasn't helmed a sequel. Is this something he would want to do creatively? Though, if any of his movies could warrant a sequel, it's undoubtedly Inception. Tenet, whatever it ends up being, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy and Kenneth Branagh. This was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.