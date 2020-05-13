The directing mastermind behind the likes of Inception and Dunkirk will soon be returning to light up the silver screen, and no doubt scramble our brains, with his mysterious science fiction movie Tenet. With only a few months left to go before the movie is supposedly going to be released, Tenet star Robert Pattinson has pulled back the curtain ever so slightly, revealing some very minor details about what not to expect from both his character or the story.

"He's not a time traveler. There's actually no time traveling. That's, like, the one thing I'm approved to say."

So, despite a lot of discussions and hints to the contrary, the upcoming Tenet is not, repeat not, a time travel tale. If anything this is sure to confuse matters even further, since the trailer for Tenet contained many instances of cars and the like crashing in reverse, which means that if Tenet is not about time travel then just what in the hell is happening? Well, we do have at least one clue. The official book for the making of the film calls Tenet a Quantum Cold War movie, so rest assured, at the very least, we're dealing with Quantum physics.

Most people were no doubt confident in the fact that, though the movie remains ruddy mysterious, there was clearly going to be some kind of time travel involved, but according to Pattinson, this is absolutely not the case. Of course, Robert Pattinson has garnered a reputation as being a bit of a joker (how ironic, seeing as he's all set to play The Batman) meaning he could very well be having a laugh at our expense when really Tenet is the most time travel-ly movie of all time.

As he discusses the movie further, it seems that Pattinson has no idea what Tenet is about anyway, meaning it could very well be about time travel and he just didn't realise. When asked if he could describe what the movie is about he struggled to do so, while also revealing that he has yet to actually see it himself.

"Even if I had seen it, I genuinely don't know if I'd be able to... I was just thinking, I just called up my assistant 20 minutes ago: 'What the fuck do I say? I have no idea.' "

However, he was able to explain where he gathered inspiration for the character he plays in Tenet, which came from a pretty surprising source.

"I forgot a lot of things at the beginning of the movie. I was so obsessed with watching Christopher Hitchens debates. You know Christopher Hitchens? A lot of my character stuff, I was trying to do a Chris Hitchens impersonation, and I completely forgot that I was doing that until I saw my notes. I'm so curious. I mean, I literally haven't seen a frame of this movie."

For those unaware, Christopher Hitchens was an English-American author, philosopher, columnist, essayist, orator, journalist, and social critic. He was an expert debater and wrote several notable works including God Is Not Great. Not the most obvious source of inspiration for a science fiction action movie.

What we do know about Tenet is that it involves a secret agent (John David Washington) who is tasked with preventing World War III...somehow. There is also an organization involved called The Afterlife. The footage that has been released so far looks very Nolan-esque, with stylish action sequences taking place, some of them in reverse, which is what has led people to believe there would be a time travel element. Tenet is still planning on opening in theaters on July 17. This comes to us from GQ.