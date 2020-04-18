One of the most anticipated but also most secretive upcoming movies is director Christopher Nolan's latest project Tenet. Very little is known about the movie at this point, despite the release of its trailer, which raised more questions than answers. The scheduled release for the film remains unchanged at July 17, 2020. In keeping with the date, Warner Bros. Pictures has kickstarted their promotional campaign by releasing 5 new HD stills from the film.

All the photos place lead actor John David Washington front and center of the action. In one scene, he is staring cryptically through a windowpane that appears to have been cracked by a bullet lodged in it. Another image has Washington sitting inside a car, with a breathing tube and mask attached to his face. Yet another photo has the actor operating a speedboat while a female companion relaxes in the back.

The final two photos have Washinton interacting with the other major actor in the movie, Robert Pattinson. In one photo, the two are dressed for action, while in the other, both are dressed formally yet casually. In both photos, the two appear to be having a tense argument, indicating that they are not playing friends but rather work colleagues with a troubled history between them.

Many viewers had initially believed Pattinson was set to be the main lead of the film, and some even speculated he was playing a younger version of Dom Cobb, the lead character from Inception, of which Tenet might be a sequel/expansion. But it has since been confirmed that Pattinson is in a supporting role, with his clothes strongly reminiscent of Nolan's personal dressing style.

From what we know of the movie so far, the story takes place in the world of international espionage. Of course, it would not be a Christopher Nolan movie if it was a straightforward action flick. The trailer suggests there is some sort of time dilation angle to the storyline, with events appearing to go forward or reverse in time rather than occurring in a linear fashion.

Nolan has also stated that this is his most ambitious movie till date, which is saying something, considering this is the guy who made the Dark Knight trilogy, and Interstellar. The shooting for Tenet took place across seven countries, and it's cast includes actors from Hollywood, Bollywood, French and British cinema, including Washinton, Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Many fans were surprised that Nolan would use a relative newcomer like Washington to headline such a massive movie, but the director has always prioritized getting the perfect actor for a role rather than going with bigger stars who could guarantee a huge opening. At this point, Nolan has become an institution unto himself, and fans worldwide would go to the theaters to watch his film based on the filmmaker's reputation alone. Whether we actually get to see the film in theaters on its scheduled date remains to be seen. This news comes from ComicBookMovie.com.