Christopher Nolan is responsible for keeping the Tenet theatrical release date on schedule. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond claims that the director is still working on the movie to meet the release date this summer. Additionally, Gelfond says that there's nobody pushing harder to reopen theaters than Nolan. Movie theaters across North America have been closed since the middle of March and are banking on Tenet meeting its July release date so that they have a reason to open up again.

The Tenet production has reportedly still been going on, thanks to technology and working from home. Richard Gelfond says, "I don't know anyone in America who is pushing harder than Chris Nolan to have the theaters open and to have his movie released in July when it's scheduled." It's not clear how much more work Nolan has to do on the movie, but IMAX is ready for him to deliver the goods and they are already preparing employees to come back to work. However, there are a few other obstacles at the moment that could keep theaters from opening this summer.

While Christopher Nolan is mainly responsible for trying to get Tenet into theaters this summer, the world might not be ready for it. Even if theaters across North America are able to open their doors again, it's unclear if people will want to go. Theaters will have limit the amount of people who are allowed into the theaters, which will be a blow to the box office numbers, though any money is better than no money at this point. Social distancing isn't going away any time soon, so going to the movies is going to look and feel a lot different in the coming months. It will be interesting to see how many people end up in theaters when they finally do open their doors.

The world's current situation is ongoing, which could also make it to where theaters are not able to open at all. Some states like Georgia and Texas have started to open up most businesses and a lot of people are waiting to see how it pans out. Japan and China have already tried getting back to normal, but ended up having to go back to staying indoors after things started to get worse. So, Christopher Nolan might not even have a say when we enter the summer months.

There are a lot of variables to take into account when thinking about opening up movie theaters again. Obviously, safety is going to be the first priority for everybody and that's something that Christopher Nolan knows. With that being said, Tenet could end up getting pushed back in the coming weeks or months since everything changes so quickly. For now, we'll just have to continue to be patient and hope some form of normalcy is on the way. Richard Gelfond's thoughts on Christopher Nolan and theaters reopening were first reported by Rerelease News.