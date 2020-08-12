Australia will see Christopher Nolan's Tenet ahead of most of the world. In addition, Warner Bros. has released 12 new posters to raise excitement for the upcoming thriller. The long-awaited movie was supposed to have already opened in theaters, but a public health crisis had other plans for Nolan's latest opus, which he claims has fewer VFX shots than a lot of movies out there today. "The visual side of the film is huge in scale, but our VFX shot count is probably lower than most romantic comedies," the director said.

Lucky moviegoers in Australia will be able to see Tenet on August 22nd and August 23rd. The movie doesn't open up for wide release until August 27th in the area. Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the U.K. will get Tenet on August 26th. While this is great news for Australians, it's not good for people who live in Victoria, which has just seen a huge spike in cases. The government announced a state of disaster at the beginning of August.

Tenet will be released in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates on August 27th. East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Vietnam will receive the movie on the 28th, while the United States, Kuwait, and Qatar will be able to see the movie on September 3rd. Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan have no intention of releasing the movie digitally at this time.

The latest Tenet posters features star John David Washington and his supporting cast, along with a tagline that states: "Only in Theaters." Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan aren't pulling any punches with that kind of marketing. With that being said, it's unclear if the majority of movie theaters in North America will even be able to open in a few weeks. As it stands, it doesn't look like movie theaters will open until next year at the earliest, though that has yet to be proven. Even if theaters are able to open back up again, it's unclear if people will be into sitting in a theater.

In addition to the Tenet excitement, it is believed that Warner Bros. will also debut the first trailer for Dennis Villeneuve's Dune in front of the Christopher Nolan project. Frank Herbert fans have been waiting for the right director to step up and make the right adaptation, so there are a lot of eyes on Villeneuve. Some Herbert fans are even going to see Tenet just to get a glimpse at Dune. The latest Tenet release news was originally reported by Variety. You can check out the new poster for the long-awaited movie below.