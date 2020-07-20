Christopher Nolan fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see his newest movie Tenet, as Warner Bros. has officially postponed the anticipated movie's release until sometime later this year. Written, directed, and produced by Nolan, the upcoming spy thriller was originally scheduled to release last weekend before the national movie theater shutdown pushed it back to July 31. It was subsequently delayed again until August 12, and rumors have persisted that the movie would be getting yet another delay before its planned premiere for next month.

Confirming the hearsay, Warner Bros. has officially pulled Tenet from its release schedule, effectively delaying the premiere indefinitely. A new release date is said to be announced imminently, but as of now, all we know is that the movie will be released sometime in 2020. "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement.

"We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world," Emmerich adds. "Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates. Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases."

Along with Tenet, the studio has also pulled another anticipated release from its planned release date to instead premiere in 2021. The upcoming horror movie sequel The Conjuring 3 has officially been delayed from Sept. 11, 2020 to June 4, 2021. As of right now, other major releases from Warner Bros. on the schedule for later this year are maintaining their release dates, such as Wonder Woman 1984 in October and Dune in December. Of course, whether these movies end up getting delays as well will depend on what exactly happens with the movie theater industry over the next couple months.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie is a passion project for Nolan, who spent years working on the screenplay and even long mulling over the concept. Its story follows an operative (Washington) working for an organization known as Tenet. With the ability to reverse time, the agent is tasked with preventing World War II with the goal of turning the modern day world into a better place. It's a perfect story for Christopher Nolan to tackle, but it's unfortunate that we'll have to wait a lot longer to see it than we thought.

A new release date for Tenet should be announced soon. Reportedly, the movie will not be given a "traditional global day-and-date" release, but it's not yet clear what exactly Warner Bros. means by that. In the meantime, filmgoers will have to stick with watching classic movies on the big screen at drive-in theaters and floating cinemas. This news comes to us from The Wrap.