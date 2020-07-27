Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. will release Tenet later this summer internationally. The movie will not open in U.S. theaters at the same time, due to the ongoing public health issues. Cases are still on the rise in major U.S. cities, which means movie theaters will not be opening up any time soon. Tenet will open internationally on August 26th, before hitting select North American theaters on September 3rd. The movie is launching in 70 international territories, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, and the United Kingdom. There are no plans to release the movie in China at this time.

Tenet was originally supposed to open in theaters in the middle of July. Christopher Nolan was adamant about releasing the movie this summer in an effort to help bring North American movie theaters back. However, when that proved to be impossible, the director and studio started to push everything back. When Warner Bros. announced that the movie was being delayed indefinitely, they hinted at the fact that it could still open internationally before hitting U.S. theaters.

Delaying the North American market release is a gamble, though it's really all the studio has at this time. Getting the movie into some theaters, as opposed to none, is obviously better than nothing. However, a lot of moviegoers were hoping that Tenet would hit VOD and HBO Max instead of opening in theaters. Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan have been adamant since the start that avoiding theaters was not going to be an option. With that being said, many had hoped that this public health crisis would be close to over and done with by now.

With Tenet opening internationally at the end of August, there will be plenty of spoilers floating around. This means that Christopher Nolan fans will have to avoid a lot of places on the internet, which is not going to be easy. A companion book sharing the secrets behind making the movie is also on the way and already floating around since it was originally supposed to come out on July 17th. Even though the movie is finally going to open in theaters, this will be a blow for the studio and the director.

Tenet reportedly cost $200 million to produce, which means it's a huge priority for Warner Bros. Opening in Europe and other international cities first is the best bet at the moment, even though it will not be ideal for U.S. moviegoers. Even when movie theaters are able to open their doors again, it remains unclear if people will actually still want to go, even with expanded safety protocols. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how things end up at the end of August. Variety was the first to report on Tenet's new release timetable. As of this writing, the international release date should stick.