If you saw Christopher Nolan's most recent Tenet trailer, and were left confused, you can take comfort in the fact that the people involved in making the film were no better off in terms of understanding what was going on. Previously Michael Caine, who plays a part in the film, had admitted to not understanding what the movie was actually about, and now lead actor John David Washington has revealed in an interview that he had to clarify the direction of the script every day on the set of the movie.

"Every day I had questions for him. But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently. It was important that the actors could track the story correctly so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely [laughs]."

Nolan is known for making mind-bending movies that play with the audience's perception of what they see on screen. Tenet has long been promoted as the filmmaker's most ambitious project yet, which is saying something considering this is the maker of the Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk and Interstellar we're talking about.

The trailer for Tenet certainly lives up to the hype in terms of having a complicated narrative, featuring references to a World War, time travel, time inversion, and the international world of espionage chock full of double agents and hidden motivations. Washington was happy with the way the trailer teases the upcoming film, even if he was surprised by how much of the story was revealed in the less than three minutes of footage.

"Really, it's interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I'm surprised [Nolan] was willing to reveal. And I love that he did."

Much like Inception did with lucid dreaming tech, as far as can be determined, Tenet explores a new form of technology that crosses into the realm of science fiction despite being grounded in actual hard physics. Time inversion is another name for retrocausality, where cause and effect take place in reverse order, leading to such scenes in the trailer as a bullet hole leading to the bullet jumping back inside its cartridge inside the gun.

With the elements of time moving back and forth, it is no wonder the actors had a hard time keeping track of what was going on. Fortunately, Nolan stayed true to his vision and guided his team towards successful completion of filming well before the lockdown shut down every major filming project across Hollywood.

Now the next big question is when and where Tenet will release. Christopher Nolan is gunning hard for a theatrical release, preferably in July, but it is looking more and more unlikely that will be possible. By releasing the trailer for the movie on Fortnite, the filmmaker has proven he is not above taking an unusual route to release his work, so there is at least the possibility that the film might debut on digital PVOD if a theatrical release proves impossible. However it ultimately releases, you can bet audiences will flock to see Christopher Nolan's latest offering.

Your time hasn’t run out yet!



Catch the newest trailer for @TENETFilm and an exclusive interview with John David Washington and @geoffkeighley at the top of every hour in Party Royale.



Check it out on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/viEX4p5KhQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2020