The more we hear actors attempt to describe Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie Tenet, the more impressive it seems to become. The latest praise comes from Robert Pattinson's interview for EW, where he compares the movie's 'ingenious' script to a magic trick.

"You really think it's going to be a particular type of genre. Then it expands into something else and you're like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of where we're at.' Then it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which is very, very unexpected. My first impression was it seems like the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen."

"It's putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sort of gets frightening. It becomes a magic trick, this feat of engineering, the script. When I first read it, I was just kind of amazed by the ingenuity of the writing."

Then, just to think, like, how the f--- are they going to make this into an actual movie? Just the basic premise of certain scenes are so complicated to even understand in your mind, the idea of actually shooting them seemed totally impossible. Luckily, I didn't have to plan it at all. I just had to turn up."

This is far from the only time the script for Tenet has been singled out for praise. All the lead actors of the film, from John David Washington to Kenneth Branagh, have spoken about the outstanding brilliance of the writing, and Nolan's radical reinvention of the spy-thriller genre with Tenet.

For any other filmmaker, such high praise might come to be seen as hyperbole. But this is Christopher Nolan we're talking about. The closest thing to Tenet in his earlier filmography, Inception, is still discussed hotly today in terms of the possible meaning of the scenes and the dialogues. So if there is any current blockbuster filmmaker who can pull off the kind of impossible magic trick/engineering feat described by Robert Pattinson, it is safe to say that would be Nolan.

Tenet tells the story of a group of spies who are tasked with saving the world through the use of time-inversion technology. Nolan has remained tight-lipped about the broader details of the plot and the trailers for the movie have not given much away either. But the esteemed filmmaker has previously confirmed that the movie will be much wider in scope than any one genre.

"We're jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we're going to a number of different places. We're crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made."

