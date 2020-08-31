Tenet and The New Mutants, two of the biggest movies to arrive in theaters in months, if not all year, are already facing piracy issues. Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated new thriller, as well as Disney's long-awaited Marvel Comics adaptation, which the studio inherited from Fox in the merger last year, have both rolled out in theaters following different uphill battles in their road to release. Yet, as expected, pirated copies of the movies have already started making their way online.

According to multiple reports, copies of Tenet and The New Mutants have started to make the rounds online via piracy websites. The copies in question are alleged to be of poor quality, with the versions recorded on camcorders in movie theaters. As such, those who are genuinely interested in seeing either movie in a reasonable presentation are unlikely to settle for something of such low quality. Still, it paints a grim picture for studios who are facing a slew of issues when it comes to releasing blockbusters in the current environment. Piracy has always been a problem but it is amplified with the stakes being what they are for the industry right now.

Tenet has a promising international debut at the box office, bringing in $53 million ahead of its domestic debut this weekend. It carries a $200 million budget, which doesn't account for marketing, and has a long way to go. Meanwhile, The New Mutants, a far less expensive movie, earned $7 million domestically. It also has a long way to go before turning any sort of profit. Given the current environment and unknown variables when it comes to the willingness of moviegoers to turn up at the moment, every dollar counts. Piracy is perhaps now, more than ever, going to be the make or break factor. But precisely because certain consumers may have hesitation, there is a chance pirated copies of big movies could be more in-demand. It is a precarious situation, to say the least of it.

Christopher Nolan's latest stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Though the early reviews seemed to be a bit mixed, it currently holds a solid 82 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It serves as Nolan's follow-up to the Oscar-winning Dunkirk. Warner Bros. is doing a delayed rollout domestically that will see the movie arrive in markets where theaters are currently open, with other cities to follow when possible.

As for The New Mutants, director Josh Boone's horror-tinged X-Men spin-off finally has arrived after years of delays. It stars Anya-Taylor Joy, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams and Alice Braga. Critically, the movie's fate is much more grim, currently sitting at 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether or not it will be able to have some legs at the box office and pull in enough to break even will be the big question. If not, it will represent yet another flop that Disney inherited from Fox, right alongside Stuber, Ad Astra and Dark Phoenix. Piracy certainly isn't going to help matters. This news was previously reported by Variety.